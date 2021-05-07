expand
Ad Spot

May 7, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 7, 2021

“It was heartwarming to sit back and watch families enjoy the interaction with their loved ones.”

— Michelle Gillespie-Gray, social work supervisor at the Salisbury VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center during a drive-through visitation parade for residents

“I am exhausted with seeing Black bodies abused, tortured and sometimes killed by police officers for minor traffic infractions or other incidents that should not end in death.”

— Regina Dancy, speaking at the Salisbury City Council’s public comment session about a 68-year-old Georgia woman’s pending lawsuit alleging excessive force at the end of a 14-mile car chase in Salisbury

“It’s the first time I’ve ever felt old as a coach. Teach all day. Practice football from 4 to 6:30 and then practice baseball from 7 to 9:30. We’ve got some players doing both sports and running around. I don’t know how they do it.”

— Mike Herndon, Salisbury football team’s defensive coordinator and baseball head coach

“We’re not just opening a  baseball park. We are reimagining and revitalizing a city.”

— Darrell Hinnant, Kannapolis mayor at the first official game of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the new downtown stadium

“I didn’t have to apply or anything. They just called me and asked me. I was here all the time anyway.”

— Alice Clement, longtime reading tutor and kindergarten teacher assistant at Enochville Elementary as  the final closing bell nears

“I think (Democrats) are deceiving the public with these bills and trying to just throw what might be perceived as free money out into the market, or out into people’s pockets. But it actually destroys their future opportunity.”

— Rep. Ted Budd, who announced a run for U.S. Senate and voiced concern with spending in the latest wave of COVID-19 relief

“I think everybody agrees a lot right now that the world needs just a gigantic break. We need some fun. We need to sing. We need to make fun of ourselves just a little. We need to make fun of COVID a whole lot.”

— Rod Oden,  executive director of Lee Street theatre on restarting in-person performing arts

More News

County manager outlines projections for the upcoming fiscal year budget, suggests uses for stimulus money

Steven V. Roberts: A move to purge the Republican past

Miami-based Browns Athletic Apparel opens second screen printing location in Salisbury

At funeral, fallen Watauga deputies remembered as ‘heroes’

Comments

Local

County manager outlines projections for the upcoming fiscal year budget, suggests uses for stimulus money

Business

Miami-based Browns Athletic Apparel opens second screen printing location in Salisbury

News

At funeral, fallen Watauga deputies remembered as ‘heroes’

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cluster identified at Granite Quarry Elementary

Coronavirus

More than half of North Carolinians have now taken at least one vaccine shot

Local

City hopes to cover expenses in 2021-22 budget with surplus revenue generated this year

Local

Fallen tree proves to be a blessing for local nonprofit Happy Roots

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

Health department drops quarantine time from 14 to 10 days

High School

Hornets pour it on in second half to claim state championship game

Crime

Blotter: More than $100,000 in property reported stolen from Old Beatty Ford Road site

Local

City fights invasive beetles by injecting trees with insecticide

Local

City names downtown recipients for federal Parks Service grant

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs 2021-22 budget priorities, supports buying body cameras

Education

Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Week

Education

Livingstone College wins $30,000 Home Depot grant

Education

Shoutouts

News

Shield-A-Badge With Prayer program enters 26th year, accepting volunteers to pair with officers

Education

COVID-19 infection, quarantine numbers in Rowan-Salisbury Schools reach new highs

High School

High school football: Offensive line came together for Hornets, who play for state title tonight

Local

Pro baseball: White makes pro debut and says, ‘It felt amazing to be out there’

Education

West Rowan Middle eighth grader wins investment writing contest

Local

YSUP Rowan invites agencies to participate in youth-focused training

Nation/World

US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines