expand
Ad Spot

May 9, 2021

Rowan-Salisbury Schools brings Skills Rowan competition back to its roots

By Carl Blankenship

Published 1:00 pm Saturday, May 8, 2021

CHINA GROVE — Technical students cobbled together small sections of brick and concrete walls at South Rowan High School Friday as part of a competition that historically hosted entrants from across the state.

This year’s Skills Rowan competition was a bit different. With school districts not allowing out-of-county field trips and the district trying to comply with gathering restrictions, the event was scaled down to just Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The carpentry part of the competition was removed.

Friday’s competition was all about masonry. Students built wall sections to specification to be judged.

District Career and Technical Education Director Holly Pore said the event would in a normal year serve as the regional rally for Skills USA. Students from the region could qualify for state-level competition through it. This year, the competition only hosted students from South Rowan, West Rowan and Carson High Schools.

Rodney Harrington, the masonry instructor at West Rowan, said the hope is to go back to the larger competition next year.

“These kids work all semester and all year to be able to prepare for these competitions,” Harrington said, adding students get to meet industry professionals at events like these.

Judges looked for factors such as whether the brick structure was level and its overall appearance. Harrington said the most important part of learning masonry is not the number of pieces you lay; it’s the number you lay right.

Some students are already working in the field part time. Harrington said students who are skilled in masonry will always be able to find work because of demand.

Anderson Pruett, a West Rowan junior, is already working for a contractor.

Pruett said he was thrown into a masonry class when he was a freshman and not sure if he would like it. He started doing it every day, improving, and decided he wanted to take part in competitions to get his name out.

He isn’t sure if he wants to work in masonry forever, but he intends to keep learning.

Pruett said he enjoys masonry and that it’s a creative outlet for him.

“Yes, there’s something that tells me exactly how to do this, but the only person that can make it happen is me,” Pruett said, “That’s why I like it. Everything you see here, I did it.”

Masonry No. 1 and No. 2 students were split into different categories for the event and had to build sections of different complexity.

Pruett won the Masonry No. 2 category of the competition. Fellow West Rowan student Mason Lee won the Masonry No. 1 division.

More News

RSS budgeting for tens of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding

‘Back in full swing’ for the spring: East Spencer community gathers for food, fun and fellowship at Spring Fest

Rowan native Lingle among those honored with NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame induction

Gotta’ Run: Using a bike to help your running and overall fitness

Comments

Education

RSS budgeting for tens of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding

East Spencer

‘Back in full swing’ for the spring: East Spencer community gathers for food, fun and fellowship at Spring Fest

Local

Rowan native Lingle among those honored with NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame induction

Business

Former pro baseball player, Tar Heel standout Russ Adams finds new career with Trident Insured

Education

Profoundly gifted: Salisbury boy finishing high school, associates degree at 12

Local

Cheerwine Festival will stick to Main Street, stay away from new park in September

Lifestyle

Celebrating Rowan County’s early cabinetmakers

Education

Service Above Self announces youth challenge winners

Business

Economic Development Commission creates search tool for people seeking Rowan County jobs

Columns

Amy-Lynn Albertson: Arts and Ag Farm Tour set for June 5

High School

High school baseball: Mustangs top Falcons on strength of hurlers

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for Rowan Chamber’s 29th Leadership Rowan class

Sports

Keith Mitchell leads McIlroy, Woodland by 2 at Quail Hollow

Nation/World

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

Nation/World

Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

News

NC budget dance slowed as GOP leaders differ on bottom line

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting

Coronavirus

People receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine grows by less than 1%

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools brings Skills Rowan competition back to its roots

Business

Weak jobs report spurs questions about big fed spending

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting in Elizabeth City

Sports

Woodland, two others share lead; Mickelson plays much worse but will still be around for weekend at Quail Hollow

Business

Former NHL player to open mobster themed bar in Raleigh

Nation/World

California population declines for first time