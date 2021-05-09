expand
Ad Spot

May 9, 2021

High school baseball: Mustangs top Falcons on strength of hurlers

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 9, 2021

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA —  There’s not much down time in North Piedmont Conference baseball.

East Rowan lost to Carson on Friday and had to bounce back against West Rowan’s tough left-hander Casey Gouge on Saturday on the road.

The Mustangs were successful. They managed a weekend split. They beat the Falcons 2-1.

They did it mostly with pitching, which is the way they’re expected to do it. East’s defense, which sprung some leaks against Carson, was flawless against West.

Chance Mako, a towering sophomore committed to N.C. State, and junior Cameron Padgett, a UNC commit, combined to hold West to one hit.

Austin Fulk produced a two-run double in the second inning to plate East’s runs.

West used three walks and a hit batsman to score its run in the third. Noah Loeblein walked with the bases loaded.

Mako threw 102 pitches in five innings — the pitch-count limit is 105 — striking out nine and walking six.

Padgett saved it for the Mustangs with two hitless relief innings. He struck out three.

Hunter Watts had an infield hit for West (1-3, 0-2) in the fourth.

Gouge handled six innings with 67 pitches. He struck out seven and walked one. Andrew Kennerly pitched the seventh for West.

East (3-1, 1-1) got eight hits, with Fulk accounting for three. Aiden Schenck had a double.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

High school boys tennis: Caraccio, Koontz advance to state

Cal Thomas: Central Insanity Agency infiltrated by woke liberals

RSS budgeting for tens of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding

‘Back in full swing’ for the spring: East Spencer community gathers for food, fun and fellowship at Spring Fest

Comments

Education

RSS budgeting for tens of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding

East Spencer

‘Back in full swing’ for the spring: East Spencer community gathers for food, fun and fellowship at Spring Fest

Local

Rowan native Lingle among those honored with NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame induction

Business

Former pro baseball player, Tar Heel standout Russ Adams finds new career with Trident Insured

Education

Profoundly gifted: Salisbury boy finishing high school, associates degree at 12

Local

Cheerwine Festival will stick to Main Street, stay away from new park in September

Lifestyle

Celebrating Rowan County’s early cabinetmakers

Education

Service Above Self announces youth challenge winners

Business

Economic Development Commission creates search tool for people seeking Rowan County jobs

Columns

Amy-Lynn Albertson: Arts and Ag Farm Tour set for June 5

High School

High school baseball: Mustangs top Falcons on strength of hurlers

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for Rowan Chamber’s 29th Leadership Rowan class

Sports

Keith Mitchell leads McIlroy, Woodland by 2 at Quail Hollow

Nation/World

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

Nation/World

Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

News

NC budget dance slowed as GOP leaders differ on bottom line

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting

Coronavirus

People receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine grows by less than 1%

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools brings Skills Rowan competition back to its roots

Business

Weak jobs report spurs questions about big fed spending

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting in Elizabeth City

Sports

Woodland, two others share lead; Mickelson plays much worse but will still be around for weekend at Quail Hollow

Business

Former NHL player to open mobster themed bar in Raleigh

Nation/World

California population declines for first time