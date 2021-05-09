expand
Ad Spot

May 9, 2021

Leonard Pitts: Better to ask, ‘Why can’t we have nice things?’

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 9, 2021

By Leonard Pitts

Its Constitution fixed the value of African Americans at three-fifths that of other humans.

Its bloodiest war was over whether they should be enslaved.

It has no institution — not one — that is free of racial discrimination.

Yet, we are supposed to take seriously those who now ask if America is a racist country? It seems to have obsessed many of us, this shallow question with the obvious answer, since it was raised by a speech last week from Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator. “Hear me clearly,” he said, “America is not a racist country.” He was echoed — the political calculus is self-evident — by Vice President Harris.

For all that, it is a silly question, in line with our tradition of same where race is concerned. Many of us use such questions to deflect (“What about Black-on-Black crime?”) and delude (“What about Black racism?”) — to obscure truth that might otherwise be revealed.

But the question around which author Heather McGhee built her new book, “The Sum of Us,” is different. Innocuous as it sounds on first hearing, it goes to the root of what keeps America from redeeming its potential. Why, she wants to know, can’t we have nice things?

“Whether it was Texas and the power grid, or the pandemic or it’s Donald Trump himself,” she says, “there’s just some sense that we can’t get it together as a country to do some of the basic things and that there used to be more of a sense of rowing in the same direction. … And that led to more public investment, more sense of bipartisanship.”

But all that, she contends, came with a catch: racial exclusion. And when that became legally untenable, that sense of comity fell apart. Like Jonathan Metzl in “Dying of Whiteness,” McGhee makes the provocative case that white racism victimizes white people. Because they’ve been taught to regard race as a zero-sum competition, many would rather do without than see Blacks enjoy … anything.

By way of illustration, McGhee writes of how “resplendent public swimming pools, some big enough to hold thousands of swimmers at a time” once dotted the land. Then courts ruled that Black people could not be excluded from this public amenity. The pools promptly disappeared.

Why can’t we have nice things? Now, there’s a question worth pondering — preferably while sitting out back on a blistering summer day with one’s feet in the lukewarm water of a kiddie pool. McGhee says some version of what happened with the pools also happened with factories, schools, the environment, housing.

“The Sum of Us” argues “that racism is so deeply embedded in our politics and our policy making that nobody can avoid the distortions.” McGhee notes with concern how much money and media are arrayed to defend that ugly status quo. But she is also encouraged by all the white people who rose last year to declare that Black Lives Matter.

“It’s increasingly clear,” she says, “that racism is not in our national interest and it’s costing us so much, whether that’s calculated in the trillions of dollars lost to our economy because of the racial-economic divide, or it’s the lives lost in a pandemic that was made worse because of the vulnerabilities and dysfunctions of a racist economy and public health system. I do not believe … the rising generation of Americans is going to be willing to bear the cost of that much longer.”

Let us hope she’s right. Because if her question is challenging, its answer is heartbreaking.

Why can’t we have nice things? Actually, we could.

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald, 3511 NW 91st Ave., Miami, Fla., 33172. Readers may contact him via e-mail at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

More News

High school boys tennis: Caraccio, Koontz advance to state

Cal Thomas: Central Insanity Agency infiltrated by woke liberals

RSS budgeting for tens of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding

‘Back in full swing’ for the spring: East Spencer community gathers for food, fun and fellowship at Spring Fest

Comments

Education

RSS budgeting for tens of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding

East Spencer

‘Back in full swing’ for the spring: East Spencer community gathers for food, fun and fellowship at Spring Fest

Local

Rowan native Lingle among those honored with NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame induction

Business

Former pro baseball player, Tar Heel standout Russ Adams finds new career with Trident Insured

Education

Profoundly gifted: Salisbury boy finishing high school, associates degree at 12

Local

Cheerwine Festival will stick to Main Street, stay away from new park in September

Lifestyle

Celebrating Rowan County’s early cabinetmakers

Education

Service Above Self announces youth challenge winners

Business

Economic Development Commission creates search tool for people seeking Rowan County jobs

Columns

Amy-Lynn Albertson: Arts and Ag Farm Tour set for June 5

High School

High school baseball: Mustangs top Falcons on strength of hurlers

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for Rowan Chamber’s 29th Leadership Rowan class

Sports

Keith Mitchell leads McIlroy, Woodland by 2 at Quail Hollow

Nation/World

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

Nation/World

Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

News

NC budget dance slowed as GOP leaders differ on bottom line

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting

Coronavirus

People receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine grows by less than 1%

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools brings Skills Rowan competition back to its roots

Business

Weak jobs report spurs questions about big fed spending

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting in Elizabeth City

Sports

Woodland, two others share lead; Mickelson plays much worse but will still be around for weekend at Quail Hollow

Business

Former NHL player to open mobster themed bar in Raleigh

Nation/World

California population declines for first time