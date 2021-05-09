Youth Orchestra audition information

The Salisbury Youth Orchestra was established in the 1999-2000 season with a grant from the Blanche & Julian Robertson Family Foundation. Originating as a string ensemble for our youngest students, it now includes students between the ages of 10 and 18. The SSYO rehearses through the year and performs a concert at the end of each semester. Members of the orchestra receive free admission to Salisbury Symphony Concerts and have the opportunity to perform side-by-side with the adult orchestra in select seasons.

The Salisbury Symphony Youth Orchestra is open to any student who has played violin, viola, cello, or double bass for at least one year.

Submit a video of yourself playing a piece that demonstrates your highest level of ability on your instrument by May 31. This could be a solo for your instrument, or your part of a piece for orchestra. Please include with your video the following information:

• Your name

• Your age

• Title and composer of piece

• If you take private lessons, name of teacher

If the video is of a size that cannot be easily emailed to the director, you are welcome to upload your audition as a private video on YouTube and share the link that way. For more information, contact SSYO Director Liz Burns at youthdirector@salisburysymphony.org .