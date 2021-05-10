expand
Ad Spot

May 10, 2021

Blotter: Woman says she was shot in hand on Lincolnton Road

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:51 am Monday, May 10, 2021

SALISBURY — A woman said she was shot in the hand Saturday in the 400 block of Lincolnton Road in Salisbury, according to Salisbury Police.

The woman, a 23-year-old female, said she was shot in the hand while walking on the sidewalk somewhere between Salisbury High School and the Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post.

The woman offered conflicting stories about the incident. Lt. Justin Crews said the woman called family to make sure her car was returned home before seeking medical care.

She was not seriously injured and told police she wasn’t sure who shot her.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Friday reported an assault in the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• Team Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, Cadillac on Friday reported a hit-and-run in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Rushco No. 4 in the 1900 block of West Innes Street reported an employee stole $239 by not paying for lottery tickets.

• Walmart on Friday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man on Friday presented a fake ID to obtain a cashiers check in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man on Friday reported a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the 2400 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury. The victim was uncooperative.

• A firearm was found Friday during a wreck at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Fulton Street in Salisbury.

• Sheetz on Saturday reported shoplifting in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Saturday reported a burglary in the 300 block of South Craige Street in Salisbury.

• A juvenile on Laurel Pointe Circle in Salisbury reported a person entered his home and assaulted him Saturday.

• A man on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle.

• Big Lots on Sunday reported shoplifting in the 700 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury.

• Walmart on Sunday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Trash dumping was reported Thursday in the 600 block of Walton Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported recovered stolen property in the 3500 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury.

•  A trailer theft was reported Thursday in the 500 block of Gheen Road in Salisbury.

• A West Rowan Middle School student was charged Thursday with possession of a schedule six controlled substance, which includes marijuana and THC.

• A man on Thursday reported credit card fraud.

• A woman on Thursday reported an assault in the 100 block of Kittey Lane in China Grove.

• A man on Thursday reported the theft of packages from a residence in the 200 block of Patton Lane in Kannapolis.

• A woman on Thursday reported property damage in the 100 block of Chapel Court in Salisbury.

More News

Blotter: Woman says she was shot in hand on Lincolnton Road

Rowan Sheriff’s Office charges Salisbury man with operating illegal gambling business

Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers lose sixth in a row

Blotter: Rockwell man arrested on felony drug, breaking and entering charges

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Woman says she was shot in hand on Lincolnton Road

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office charges Salisbury man with operating illegal gambling business

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man arrested on felony drug, breaking and entering charges

Local

Rep. Amber Baker discusses legislative session during Rowan Democrats breakfast meeting

Local

Thousands of locals, out-of-towners gather for a groovy time at annual Hippie Fest

News

N.C. Zoo ready for expansion if lawmakers OK funding

Education

RSS budgeting for tens of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding

East Spencer

‘Back in full swing’ for the spring: East Spencer community gathers for food, fun and fellowship at Spring Fest

Local

Rowan native Lingle among those honored with NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame induction

Business

Former pro baseball player, Tar Heel standout Russ Adams finds new career with Trident Insured

Education

Profoundly gifted: Salisbury boy finishing high school, associates degree at 12

Local

Cheerwine Festival will stick to Main Street, stay away from new park in September

Lifestyle

Celebrating Rowan County’s early cabinetmakers

Education

Service Above Self announces youth challenge winners

Business

Economic Development Commission creates search tool for people seeking Rowan County jobs

Columns

Amy-Lynn Albertson: Arts and Ag Farm Tour set for June 5

High School

High school baseball: Mustangs top Falcons on strength of hurlers

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for Rowan Chamber’s 29th Leadership Rowan class

Sports

Keith Mitchell leads McIlroy, Woodland by 2 at Quail Hollow

Nation/World

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

Nation/World

Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

News

NC budget dance slowed as GOP leaders differ on bottom line

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting

Coronavirus

People receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine grows by less than 1%