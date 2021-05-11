One charged, another dead on sheriff’s most wanted list

SALISBURY — One of four men added to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list Friday has been arrested and a second has been dead for months.

Deangelo Miller, a 48-year-old East Spencer man, was wanted on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He was taken into custody 1:54 p.m. Monday at 6701 Statesville Blvd.

Miller received a $1,000 bond. Jail records showed he was no longer confined Tuesday morning.

Another man, David Lee Gillespie, was added to the most wanted list Friday despite dying on Aug. 24. Gillespie’s obituary says he was 55 when he died. He was wanted for failing to report a change of address — a crime he was charged with in April.

Sheriff’s Office officials said they spoke with family members about the mistake and apologized.

Others still on the list include:

• David Alan Full, 56, is wanted on a charge of failing to report a change of address as a registered sex offender. He’s a white man listed as 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. His last known location is Spencer.

• Dimetri Martese Stother, 24, is wanted on a registered sex offender violation. He’s a Black man who is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds. His last known location is Salisbury.