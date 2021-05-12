expand
May 13, 2021

Jason Emmanuel Roebuck.

Habitual felon sentenced to at least 8 years in prison

By Ben Stansell

Published 2:06 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

SALISBURY — Jason Emmanuel Roebuck was convicted this week by a jury in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and his status as a habitual felon.

Following the jury’s verdicts, Judge William Wood sentenced Roebuck to a minimum of 101 months (8.41 years) and a maximum of 134 months (11.16 years) in prison.

On April 11, 2018, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a a call on Old Mocksville Road to assist probation and parole officers who were conducting a search of a residence. The probation and parole officers located a Titan .25 automatic pistol and drug paraphernalia on Roebuck.

Roebuck had previously been convicted of three separate offenses of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule six controlled substance and other crimes, including felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A news release said Roebuck was notified to meet with community representatives, law enforcement and community resource providers to receive the message that violence must stop through Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a collaborative effort among local, state and federal law enforcement and community partners to create strategies to reduce illegal gun, gang and violent crimes.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated in a news release that she appreciated the efforts of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and probation and parole officers in holding Roebuck accountable for his criminal conduct.

