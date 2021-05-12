expand
May 12, 2021

East Rowan's Cameron Padgett struck out nine and walked one in Tuesday's victory. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school baseball: Padgett leads Mustangs; 100th win for West coach Graham

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Cameron Padgett, a junior right-hander committed to UNC, pitched a one-hitter to lead East Rowan to a 2-1 win against South Iredell at Staton Field.

East was held to four hits by two South Iredell hurlers, but Padgett was the difference-maker. He struck out nine and walked one.

South Iredell (3-2, 2-1) won at home against West Rowan last week. The Vikings took their first North Piedmont Conference loss.

East scored in the first inning when Cobb Hightower singled and came around on three wild pitches.

Tyler Hughesman’s double leading off the fourth was the only South Iredell hit.

After the Vikings scored for a 1-1 all tie in the fourth, East scratched out its second run in the fifth with a hit batsman, a walk and two sacrifices. Padgett’s sacrifice scored the decisive run.

East (4-1, 2-1) is home against Statesville on Friday.

•••

STATESVILLE — Carson shelled Statesville 19-0 to stay unbeaten in the NPC.

The Cougars (4-1, 3-0) pounded 18 hits and enjoyed a six-run second and a nine-run fifth to overwhelm the Greyhounds (0-4, 0-3).

CP Pyle, Aaron Coe, Cole Hopkins and Hayden Simmerson had two hits each. Pyle, Coe, Hopkins, Simmerson and Caden Hudson drove in two each.

Emory Taylor, Mason Duren and Simmerson combined on a one-hitter.

Carson is at West Rowan on Friday.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan got a must-win against North Iredell.

The Falcons prevailed 5-1 for their first NPC victory. It was the 100th victory at West for coach Seth Graham.

Steven Smith got the job done on the mound.

JT Fecteau, Matthew Connolly and Smith drove in runs for West (2-3, 1-2). Hunter Watts scored two runs. Andrew Kennerly had two hits.

North Iredell fell to 1-4, 1-2.

•••

TYRO — South Rowan got a Central Carolina Conference road win at West Davidson.

The Raiders trailed 2-0 early, but came back to win 6-2.

South (3-2, 2-1) scored three runs in the fourth to get the lead.

Ty Hubbard’s two-run double in the seventh gave South some breathing room.

South was held to five hits. Nathan Chrismon scored two runs.

On the mound, Carson Crainshaw pitched into the fifth inning for the win, and Jack Weaver earned a save. Weaver struck out five.

Gavin Trantham had a strong pitching effort for the Green Dragons (0-3, 0-1).

South is at Central Davidson on Friday.

•••

SALISBURY — Max Crawford pitched four strong innings as Salisbury crushed Thomasville 15-1 in a Central Carolina Conference game.

Crawford struck out five and walked one. Jackson Murphy pitched the fifth.

The Hornets (2-1, 1-1) had a nine-run fourth inning.

UNC signee Vance Honeycutt led off the second with a line-drive homer to center field.

Honeycutt scored four runs. Chase Shoaf scored three and drove in three. Reed Fugle and Crawford drove in two each.

Thomasville (2-2, 0-2) had three hits.

Salisbury plays at North Davidson on Friday.

•••

CLEMMONS — Davie lost 3-2 at West Forsyth in a Central Piedmont Conference game.

Davie pitcher Jaydon Holder struck out seven and shut out the Titans until the sixth.

Davie (2-3, 2-1) was held to three hits.

The Titans are 2-3, 1-2.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

