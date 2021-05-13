expand
May 13, 2021

Town of Cleveland plans celebration May 22

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

CLEVELAND — The town will host a community celebration May 22 featuring breakfast, tours of new buildings, ribbon cuttings, dancing, concert and the unveiling of a one-of-a-kind barn quilt.

The May 22nd celebration will start at 7 a.m. and continue into the evening. The day will conclude with dancing, a summer break concert series featuring the Seven Roads Band and other festivities on South Depot Street.

A news release said town officials and community members are taking steps after two years of community input to enhance the town’s infrastructure and build excitement for the future.

“The town, which prides itself in ‘hometown quality living,’ is taking steps to revitalize and preserve history, stories, the charm of the small-town community, yet incorporating community input for enhancing connectivity and creating community resources that unite the past, present and future,” the town said in an announcement about the event. “Join in the daylong celebration, reconnect or make new connections to both community members and resources.”

The schedule of events on May 22 is as follows:

• 7 a.m. the Lion’s Club Breakfast at 106 Cemetery St.

• 10 a.m. Rowan Public Library West Branch open house at 335 School St.

• 11 a.m. Elsie’s grand opening and ribbon cutting at 103 West Main St.

• 1 p.m. Cleveland Community Fire Department open house

• 5:30 p.m. The Town of Cleveland Today Celebration at the intersection of West Main Street and South Depot Street.

• 6 p.m. Town of Cleveland website reveal on South Depot Street.

• 6:30 p.m. Summer Break Concert Series on South Depot Street. Seven Roads Band will play.

Mayor Pat Phifer and town commissioners say they will utilize this community event to celebrate an ongoing commitment to unite the town and our neighboring communities.

“As the West Rowan region encounters unprecedented growth, the Town of Cleveland Board strives to embrace the responsibility of uniting and cooperating with the other communities, working together to ensure that the quality of life the community has enjoyed is retained,” said Mayor Pat Phifer. “Working with internal and external connectivity amongst our communities ensures that growth, while inevitable, remains positive for all involved.”

A news release said the summer concert series will continue on the fourth Saturday of each month until Oct. 23. Local country music singer Darrell Harwood is scheduled to perform June 26. The Chocolate Chip Band will perform July 24. Bands are still being finalized for remaining dates.

Town officials say they’re encouraging people to do their part to enhance the small-town community, including sharing ideas and time in beautification and revitalization projects.

