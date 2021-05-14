expand
Ad Spot

May 14, 2021

Auditors find oversight lacking for $3 billion of state’s pandemic aid

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 14, 2021

By Gary D. Robertson

Associated Press

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration failed to thoroughly monitor how $3.1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds it oversaw last year were being used, increasing the risk for misuse, a state audit said Thursday,

The report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office focuses on federal funds that the state received toward COVID-19 aid in the spring of 2020. The legislature proceeded to pass laws directing how $3.6 billion should be given to state agencies, education, local governments, hospitals and nonprofits for a host of medical, economic and recovery needs.

The Office of State Budget and Management and a new temporary state Pandemic Recovery Office within OSBM were charged with carrying out the laws, reporting how money was being used and ensuring that the spending followed U.S. Treasury Department rules.

But auditors determined that the Pandemic Recovery Office failed to design procedures to ensure the money was being spent the way the legislature required and was achieving the anticipated results. The audit says it performed “limited monitoring” of the funds by failing to independently verify the monthly expenditure reports filed by recipients until November, when the majority of funds were already spent.

The Pandemic Recovery Office also failed to ensure the nearly 500 recipients of $3.1 billion combined through October set   objectives on how funds would be spent and measurements of how to meet goals, according to the audit.

That includes whether the Department of Health and Human Services was spending $423 million it received for things like COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and mental health services, or whether $34 million for hospitals was spent on patient care. Almost 10% of the recipients of funds failed to report any objectives, according to the review.

“As a result, (the pandemic office) was limited in its ability to know whether Coronavirus Relief Funds were achieving legislatively intended results and to take timely corrective action if necessary,” auditors wrote.

According to the audit, the Pandemic Recovery Office said it decided to prioritize coordinating and distributing funds and providing technical assistance to recipients, instead of ensuring it had ways to measure results.

In a letter attached to Wood’s report, State Budget Director Charlie Perusse and pandemic office Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah wrote, “we take the findings presented in this report very seriously.” They said changes were already being made to ensure the Pandemic Recovery Office “will be well-equipped to handle the additional federal recovery dollars” the state will receive.

The legislature will have to decide how to spend another $5.3 billion earmarked for North Carolina in the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in March.

Perusse and McGarrah also wrote the General Assembly funded the Pandemic Recovery Office at half of the amount requested, which led to understaffing and delays in verifying spending. The pandemic office is now hiring additional staff and strengthening its monitoring process.

More News

North Carolina king, queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys

Hornets slumping: George, Jackson lead Clippers in 113-90 victory

High school football: State’s top honor goes to Jalon Walker

Local real estate company employees come out in force to build Habitat house

Comments

College

North Carolina king, queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys

High School

High school football: State’s top honor goes to Jalon Walker

Education

Kannapolis seniors walk elementary schools

Local

Local real estate company employees come out in force to build Habitat house

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

Auditors find oversight lacking for $3 billion of state’s pandemic aid

Nation/World

When will gas situation return to normal?

Local

Rowan native Shuping posthumously receives Concord Police Department’s Medal of Valor, Purple Heart

News

GOP measure on penalties for rioting draws fire

News

Black high school softball player told to cut hair

Coronavirus

State shows 303 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan

Coronavirus

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Crime

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill open for tours Saturday

News

Facing personnel deficiencies, local fire departments request tax rate increases

Local

‘Panic buying’ creates gas supply shortages locally, statewide after pipeline cyberattack

Business

Twice as nice: Planet Smoothie opens alongside Cold Stone Creamery in co-branded store

Local

Spencer board gets update on South Iredell rat problem

Education

West Rowan teacher awarded $15,000 outdoor learning grant

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland plans celebration May 22

High School

High school girls tennis: Busy Hornets win again easily

High School

High school softball: Nixon, Walton top all-county team

Education

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18

Education

Shoutouts: Southern City Church awards educational gifts