May 15, 2021

Blotter: Man accused of stealing car, crashing it

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:05 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — A 59-year-old man is accused of stealing a vehicle from a house on Sunset End Lane, crashing it and coming back to the victim’s property. 

Jerry Phillip Ritchie Jr. of Davidson was charged Wednesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle for stealing a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. 

Ritchie’s criminal charges are connected to an incident on Sunday when he allegedly wrecked the vehicle on Tuckaseegee Road, which is just inside of Cabarrus County, left it in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven and left the gas station in another vehicle. The Jeep was totaled. 

Less than an hour before the wreck, the son of the man who owned the jeep saw Ritchie at the Sunset End Lane property in the vehicle, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Sifford said, the son didn’t notice Ritchie was in his father’s jeep. Ritchie said he was lost.

Three days after the first incident, on Wednesday, law enforcement officers were called back to the house on Sunset End Lane. Ritchie was back at the house and, Sifford said, was found in another car owned by the father.

He was arrested and given a $3,000 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A suspicious death was reported Tuesday in the 5800 block of Wildwood Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a larceny from a building in the 1000 block of Linn Street in China Grove.

• A woman on Tuesday reported her vehicle was vandalized in the 100 block of Organ Trail in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported identity theft in Rockwell.

• A man on Tuesday reported fraud in his bank account in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny from the 4000 block of Needmore Road.

• Trash dumping was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of Webb Road.

• A woman on Wednesday reported the larceny of clothing items from the 8600 block of Cloverfield Drive in Kannapolis.

• A victim reported molestation on Wednesday.

• A man on Wednesday reported a registration plate was stolen in the 200 block of Fleming Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny from a garage in the 7600 block of N.C. 152.

• A man on Wednesday overdosed in the 300 block of Happy Lake Road in Rockwell.

• Morgan Cheyenne Saddler, 27, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of methamphetamine.

• Jeremiah O’Brian ason, 19, was charged Tuesday with felony conspiracy.

• James Rodney Parson, 47, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Juan Marcelino Gomez, 31, was charged Wednesday with possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Juan Marcelino Gomez, 31, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Deaizha K A Phillips, 22, was charged Wednesday with gambling.

• James Edward Terry, 34, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A child pornography case was reported Tuesday.

• Walmart on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Ulta on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.

• A woman on Tuesday reported fraud in the 400 block of East Innes Street.

• A juvenile overdosed Tuesday in the 300 block of Rowan Mill Road.

• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 1000 block of Mooresville Road.

• A victim on Tuesday reported someone forced entry into a house in the 300 block of South Craige Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a motor vehicle theft Wednesday in the 2100 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Wednesday reported her catalytic converter was cut off of her vehicle in the 1100 block of Arbor Drive in Salisbury.

• Walmart on Wednesday reported larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Suntrust Bank on Wednesday reported a woman deposited a fake check into her account and withdrew the money in the 500 block of West Innes Street.

• Bank of America on Wednesday reported fraud in the 500 block of West Innes Street.

• A person on Wednesday attempted to use a counterfeit $50 bill in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Verizon Wireless on Thursday reported burglary in the 200 block of Bendix Drive. A person, who couldn’t be identified from video footage, attempted to use a hammer to shatter the store’s glass, but wasn’t able to enter the building.

• A man on Thursday reported his wallet was taken out of a locker at the J.F. Hurley YMCA in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Big Lots on Thursday reported a larceny in the 700 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Thursday reported the larceny of a firearm in the 200 block of Heilig Avenue.

• A man on Thursday reported a burglary in the 100 block of Marriott Circle.

• Belk on Thursday reported a larceny in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.

• Jaheim Damel Riley, 18, was charged Wednesday with carrying concealed weapons.

• William Thomas Kennedy, 21, was charged Wednesday with possession of firearms by a felon.

• Demarcus Jaquan Blackwell, 20, was charged Wednesday with carrying concealed weapons.

• Jaquan Omarion Dillard, 19, was charged Wednesday with possession of firearms by a felon.

