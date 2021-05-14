expand
May 14, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 14, 2021

“There are properties on that block that definitely need some attention.”

— James Osborne, Spencer code enforcement officer speaking of efforts to control a rat problem in town

“If the kids don’t want a smoothie and would rather have a scoop of sweet cream or chocolate, then the mom or whoever brings them in can still get a healthy alternative.”

— Traci Williams,  who with husband Brad have added Planet Smoothie to their Cold Stone
Creamery location

“I’m really concerned because if we don’t increase the vaccination rates well before August, I just want to be sure we’re not in the same position with a lot of parents wanting to keep their kids out of school because of the increase in quarantine rates.”

— Tony Watlington, Rowan-Salisbury Schools superintendent and  new member of the county Board of Health on boosting student vaccination numbers

“It feels normal again. People have been tired of being cooped up. People are ready to get out and do stuff.”

— Randall Barger, events coordinator at the Rowan County fairgrounds speaking of those at Hippie Fest over the weekend

“I try to be here every day at lunch. I try to speak to everybody I can. I want all my cashiers and
waitresses to make people feel at home. If you give customers that personal touch, that makes them feel good.”

— Gary Ritchie, speaking about his 50 years in the barbecue business

“The fueling system that’s in place was not designed for everyone to fuel up at the same time. Panic buying puts an increased stress on the system.”   

— Gary Harris, executive director of North Carolina Petroleum and Convenience Marketers on current crunch at the gas pumps

“We never pushed him academically. If he showed interest in something, we would try to get him exposure to whatever he was interested in.”

— Melissa Wimmer, speaking of son Mike as he wraps up his junior and senior years of high school as
valedictorian and gets an associates degree at RCCC at age 12

Quotes of the week

