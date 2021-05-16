Board of Commissioners will convene for third time in May

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will meet for the third time this month on Monday at 6 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building.

Before the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., commissioners will meet at 4:30 in a closed session to approve minutes from a closed session meeting on Nov. 16 and for personnel.

The regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. can be joined virtually at bit.ly/rowanboc0517 with password 051721 or by phone at: 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477.

On Monday’s agenda:

• A quasi-judicial hearing will be held regarding a proposal from Rowan County Power LLC to amend its conditional use permit. The company is planning to add a 3,2000-square-foot pole barn for equipment storage at the power plant located at 5755 N.C. 801 Hwy.

• The board will consider a request from Human Resources Director Kelly Natoli to remove the current freeze on hiring that was implemented in May of last year.

• Commissioners will consider a request from Planning Director Ed Muire to develop a request for qualifications to solicit bids from consulting engineering firms to conduct a study and develop land use and transportation recommendations for the Long Ferry Road corridor from N. Main Street to Leonard Road. The Planning Department is proposing to invite the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the town of Spencer to participate in the development of the RFQ. The RFQ may be presented to commissioners for approval.

• Commissioners will consider approving a contract with former Rowan County soil erosion program administrator Greg Greene to mentor Environmental Compliance Specialist Josh Canup on an as-needed basis for no more than 25 hours per month for the remainder of fiscal year 2020-21 and through fiscal year 2021-22.

• The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council will request the approval of its fiscal year 2020-21 funding plan with revisions reflecting the removal of local “in-kind” for strengthening families and discretionary funds that were awarded to the Rowan County Youth Services Bureau Juvenile Restitution.

• Commissioners will consider a request for a fireworks display to be held for the Nazareth Children’s Home on July 3 at the Salisbury Elks Lodge on Long Ferry Road. Rowan County Chief of Emergency Services has approved the request.

• Commissioners will consider a proclamation designating May 16-22 as National Emergency Medical Services week.

• Commissioners will consider a proclamation designating May as motorcycle safety and awareness month.