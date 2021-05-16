expand
May 16, 2021

Gilreath 50th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 4:00 am Sunday, May 16, 2021
     Jim and Jeanne (Boltz) Gilreath of Salisbury celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 8, 2021. The couple was married on May 8, 1971, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salisbury by the Reverend Francis Smith.
Jim retired from Ricoh USA in October 2016 after working in the electronics field for 43 years, he also served six years in U.S. Navy. Jeanne has worked in the healthcare industry for 47 years and is currently employed by AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions as senior vice president and chief compliance officer.
On May 14, the couple celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary with a dinner party for family and friends at The Gables Clubhouse hosted by their family which included Michael and Sharon Frye, Bob and Brenda Boltz, Mark and Liz Boltz, Brian and Melissa Boltz. Jeanne’s 93 year old father, Wilbur Boltz, was in attendance.

Gilreath 50th Anniversary

