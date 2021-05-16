expand
May 16, 2021

Letters: Trump haters are leftist media’s sheep

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 16, 2021

Thank you, Keith Townsend, for reminding us that it was Hitler’s propaganda minister’s advice that “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Twenty-four hours a day, 7 days a week, for the last 5 years, the leftist media and Democrats have spewed their hatred and lies about Donald Trump and anyone or anything associated with him or his policies.

They have succeeded in turning a once thinking and reasoning population into a population of Trump-hating zombies. Unable to think for themselves, they take everything as fact put out by the leftist media and Democrats without question.

What they can’t see is that they have been successfully manipulated and used by the leftists in this country. They are only told what fits the leftist agenda. If something doesn’t fit the agenda, then it is labeled as misinformation, unfounded allegations or not mentioned by the media.

The Trump haters are the sheep that have been led to the slaughter. The slaughter is voluntarily giving up your freedoms (free speech, political speech, freedom of religion, right to assemble) and liberty (lockdowns, mask wearing, government deciding what businesses are essential). They believe everything the leftists put out.

The leftists tell you that people that believe in traditional family values are racists or bigots, that it is OK for boys to compete in girls’ sports, it is OK for boys to use girls’ bathrooms, that America is a racist country or there was no fraud in the 2020 election.

It is their blind hatred that does not allow them to see what is really happening in front of them. “Move along, nothing to see here,” the leftist media tells them. And like sheep they move along.

— Tim Byrd

Salisbury

