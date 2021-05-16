Nathan Hill Graduation

Nathan Hill, of Rockwell, is proud to announce his graduation from North Carolina State University. He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Science Education and a minor in Coaching Education.

Nathan is the son of Danny and Melissa Hill of Rockwell and the grandson of Barbara Hill and the late John Hill of Salisbury and Doug and Geneva Evans of Salisbury. He has a brother, Nicholas Hill, and a sister, Isabella Hill.

Nathan plans to be a teacher and coach in the Raleigh area.

