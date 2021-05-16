Rowan Museum will have Upscale Yard Sale Saturday

The Rowan Museum is hosting its annual Upscale Yard Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the porches and grounds of the Utzman-Chambers House at 116 South Jackson St.

This sale is the result of 17 months of generous donation by the community and collecting by volunteers. All proceeds from the Upscale Yard Sale support the Rowan Museum in its mission to educate and preserve Rowan County history.

Sale items include framed art, sterling silver and silver plate, linens, vintage glass, china, wicker, small pieces of furniture, pottery and an array of fascinating things. Some highlights of the sale are a small Wheeler and Wilson Sewing Box, a child’s roll top desk and chair, a hand-painted, three-panel leather folding screen and a large supply of Christmas ornaments depicting the Old Stone House and the Salisbury Depot. The ornaments were handmade by the Hestia Company in Marblehead, Massachusetts, especially for a former local gift shop. The ornaments remained in storage for many years until they were recently discovered and donated to this sale.

Each year, thousands of school children and families visit the museum’s five historic properties, the 1766 Old Stone House, the 1815 Utzman-Chambers House, the 1856 Courthouse and the 1903 China Grove Roller Mill. The vision of Rowan Museum is to “be a perpetual repository for the education of the public about the history and culture of Rowan County.”

Payment for items may be made by cash or check.