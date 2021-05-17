Ask Us: When will North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue be resurfaced?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY — North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue isn’t set to be resurfaced in the immediate future, but city staff say it will be examined for possible in-house repairs and regularly evaluated until it can be placed on the city’s paving list.

The answer came in response to a reader question about the status of the road, which starts near the U.S. Post Office on East Innes Street and ends after an intersection with Bringle Ferry Road.

Chris Tester, assistant public works director, said the city’s paving schedule is based on a number of factors, including that this year’s funding allows for a total of 6.02 miles of streets to be resurfaced.

To decide which streets need resurfacing, the city uses a rating system from 0 to 100 (lower numbers indicate a worse condition). The worst-rated section of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue had a rating of 65 and the average for the whole street was 85.9 in an independent survey paid for by the city, Tester said.

“Typically streets on the foreseeable future paving lists have ratings of 65 or below,” he said.

The city maintains about 347 lane miles of roadway. Current funding levels allow for resurfacing all of them in about 57.6 years, Tester said. The city is working to shorten the time to pave roads by increasing the resurfacing budget in its capital improvement plan.

Tester said people can report concerns about city-maintained streets by calling 704-638-5251. The city isn’t responsible for maintaining all streets within its limits. Other public roads are maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Update on Fulton Street house renovation

A realtor supervising renovations of a house at 1408 South Fulton St. said neighbors should start seeing progress.

Mirna Pineda spoke to the Post following publication of last week’s Ask Us feature about the home, saying workers will move on from the sides of the home to the roof within two weeks. An assessment of home’s framing was scheduled for Monday.

The house was set for demolition before it was saved by the Historic Salisbury Foundation, but it still requires significant work. Pineda said the home will keep its granite foundation and its front windows. Maintaining its historic look will be a goal, she said, but many items will be new, including the home’s framing because it had termites.

The South Fulton Street house is owned by Los Angeles-based Coy Partners, Inc., which purchased the property from the Historic Salisbury Foundation in 2019. Pineda said the company has renovated other homes in the area and “invested pretty good money into the town.” Projects like the South Fulton Street home can be lengthy, she said.

Coy Partners also owns a property at 403 South Rowan Ave. in Spencer, according to Rowan County tax records.