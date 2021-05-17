expand
Ad Spot

May 17, 2021

Anthony Little

Blotter: Rockwell man arrested on charges of felony larceny, possession of stolen vehicle

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:29 am Monday, May 17, 2021

SALISBURY — A Rockwell man was arrested over the weekend on a count of larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a misdemeanor charge for possession of stolen goods.

Anthony Little, 34, of Rockwell, was apprehended by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. A warrant stated Little stole a Taurus G2C 9 mm pistol from a victim on Friday. Little also was accused of possessing a stolen 2013 Dodge Journey SUV and a North Carolina registration plate that did not belong to him.

Little was previously wanted for arrest for failing to appear in Burke County. He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $14,000 bond. 

In other weekend crime reports:

• Chelsea Shuping, 32, was charged on Saturday for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. A warrant stated that Shuping possessed a syringe in a body cavity. Shuping was in the Rowan County Detention Center after being charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense for an incident that occurred last month. Shuping is being held on a $6,000 bond.

• Tasha R. Crisco, 39, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and charged with a felony count of operating five or more video gaming machines, a felony count of possessing five or more game terminals, a misdemeanor count of keeping or possessing a slot machine and a misdemeanor count of possessing a gaming machine or device. 

• Clarissa Dawn Calloway, 21, was charged on Friday for felony assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat and inflicting serious injury.

• Otha Gill Jr., 61, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor second degree trespassing and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A warrant stated that Gill stole a Smirnoff Screwdriver and a 24 oz. Keystone Lite can from Speedway Gas Station at 500 E. Innes St. and that he was in possession of a burnt glass pipe.

• Tory Lamonte Payne, 38, was charged with misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing a Phillips Television valued at $348.00.

• Michelle Simon, 48, of Winston Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing $300 worth of folding chairs, air mattress pumps, a pop-up tent and women’s New Balance shoes from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

• Joshua Andrew Cook was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday for misdemeanor resisting a public officer. A warrant stated that Cook ran away from a traffic stop after being told to stop. Cook was ordered to be detained for communicable disease testing after fluids may have gotten on the broken skin of an officer’s hand during the arrest.

More News

Two men escape from Rowan County Detention Center, found in bushes on Fulton Street

Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers get historic first win Saturday, lose Sunday

Ask Us: When will North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue be resurfaced?

College baseball: Catawba still waiting; regional fields to be announced next Sunday

Comments

Crime

Two men escape from Rowan County Detention Center, found in bushes on Fulton Street

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue be resurfaced?

Local

Political Notebook: Rowan’s lawmakers pass 140 bills into the opposite chamber before deadline

Local

Police chief to present use of force policy; city manager to present 2021-22 budget

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man arrested on charges of felony larceny, possession of stolen vehicle

Coronavirus

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

News

Catawba College hosts three in-person commencement ceremonies

Local

With high case loads causing numerous staff departures, Child Protective Services seeks more positions

Education

Livingstone College graduates celebrate ‘crossing the finish line’ during commencement celebration

Coronavirus

Rowan sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths as mask mandate lifted, vaccines administered continue decline

Local

Spencer is latest town updating its development ordinance

Local

Salisbury native Kristy Woodson Harvey makes NY Times bestseller list

Local

Board of Commissioners will convene for third time in May

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury, Kannapolis among recipients of Region of Excellence Awards

Local

Cheerleading team competes at Disney

Education

Salisbury High to celebrate football, swimming champions with parade

High School

High school girls soccer: Isley, Webb lead all-county team

Local

Spencer awarded $10,000 to develop trails at Stanback Forest

Books

‘Tails and Tales’ coming to library this summer

Local

Public Records: March Deeds

Entertainment

Salisbury Symphony’s ‘Return to the Concert Hall’ available May 24-31

Coronavirus

Salisbury teen becomes one of first in age group to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Business

Local farm and creamery poised to add goat yoga, artisan goat cheese to offerings

Local

Pandemic’s impact, uncertainty of transit funding prompt request to eliminate Rowan Express service