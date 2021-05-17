College baseball: Catawba still waiting; regional fields to be announced next Sunday

The 2021 D-II baseball championship is set for June 5-12 in Cary.

But before the championship and super regionals can begin, conference champions must be crowned nationwide.

Teams that win their conference tournaments automatically qualify for regionals. Wingate won the SAC Tournament. North Greenville won the Carolinas Conference Tournament. Columbus State won the Peach Belt Tournament.

While Catawba (32-9) didn’t win the SAC tournament, it did win the SAC regular season and is “under consideration” for an at-large berth.

The Indians are ranked 17th nationally, but there are no official regional rankings this season due to the disparity in schedules that teams were able to play.

The regional fields will be announced on Sunday, May 23.

Regional games will begin on Thursday, May 27.