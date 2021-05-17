expand
Ad Spot

May 17, 2021

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:30 am Monday, May 17, 2021

SALISBURY — A 29-year-old man overdosed on drugs at Piedmont Correctional Institute while transferring into the prison.

Salisbury Police say Clint W. Hicks, 29, was being transferred into Piedmont Correctional Institute in Salisbury from McDowell County when he overdosed. He was treated by the prison’s medical staff before being transported to the emergency room at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for further treatment. Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said Hicks is expected to be OK.

Immediately before he overdosed, prison workers found Xanax and methamphetamine in Hick’s rectum, Crews said.

State records show Hicks’ most recent conviction in court was in 2019 for possession of a schedule two controlled substance. He’s in prison now for a parole violation.

 

More News

Man charged for stowing away on Norfolk Southern train, impeding railroad operations

Group will protest treatment of Georgia woman during 2019 traffic stop

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

Sheriff’s Office: Two men escape from jail, found in bushes on Fulton Street

Comments

Crime

Man charged for stowing away on Norfolk Southern train, impeding railroad operations

Local

Group will protest treatment of Georgia woman during 2019 traffic stop

Crime

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Two men escape from jail, found in bushes on Fulton Street

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue be resurfaced?

Local

Political Notebook: Rowan’s lawmakers pass 140 bills into the opposite chamber before deadline

Local

Police chief to present use of force policy; city manager to present 2021-22 budget

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man arrested on charges of felony larceny, possession of stolen vehicle

Coronavirus

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

News

Catawba College hosts three in-person commencement ceremonies

Local

With high case loads causing numerous staff departures, Child Protective Services seeks more positions

Education

Livingstone College graduates celebrate ‘crossing the finish line’ during commencement celebration

Coronavirus

Rowan sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths as mask mandate lifted, vaccines administered continue decline

Local

Spencer is latest town updating its development ordinance

Local

Salisbury native Kristy Woodson Harvey makes NY Times bestseller list

Local

Board of Commissioners will convene for third time in May

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury, Kannapolis among recipients of Region of Excellence Awards

Local

Cheerleading team competes at Disney

Education

Salisbury High to celebrate football, swimming champions with parade

High School

High school girls soccer: Isley, Webb lead all-county team

Local

Spencer awarded $10,000 to develop trails at Stanback Forest

Books

‘Tails and Tales’ coming to library this summer

Local

Public Records: March Deeds

Entertainment

Salisbury Symphony’s ‘Return to the Concert Hall’ available May 24-31