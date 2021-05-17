Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers get historic first win Saturday, lose Sunday
Staff report
FAYETTEVILLE — They won.
Leadoff man Jagger Rusconi got an infield hit and scored in the first inning for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday after a single, a balk and a groundout.
Three Kannapolis pitchers made that lone run stand up. Andrew Dalquist, Jeremiah Burke and Marcus Evey did the pitching in the historic 1-0 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-6).
Things didn’t go as well on Sunday as the Cannon Ballers (1-11) were blasted 12-2 by the Woodpeckers.
Kannapolis is off Monday and opens a six-game series at home on Tuesday against the Columbia Fireflies (6-6).