expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Photo submitted - This image provided by the Rowan County Sheriff's Office shows stacks of dollars bills seized during raids of local fish arcade businesses.

Fish arcade company drops suit against Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

SALISBURY — The owner of fish arcade businesses being targeted by local law enforcement has dropped a lawsuit that sought to stop a criminal case from moving forward.

Golf Fish, LLC on Friday filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in its Rowan County Superior Court case. The group, represented by Durham attorney Jonathan Trapp, first filed suit in February 2020, but the case hasn’t been heard by a judge. The company alleged a conflict of interest by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and questioned the validity of claims that its operations constituted illegal gambling.

The dismissal will not materially affect the Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigation into Fish arcades or recent attempts to shut them down. Fish arcades, which get their name because of the animals depicted in its games, choose winners “randomly by chance” instead of skill or achievement in games, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

In March, sheriff’s deputies in Rowan and Cabarrus counties raided businesses and houses associated with Gold Fish LLC, seizing about $800,000 in cash and more than 100 gambling machines. Since then, several people have been arrested in Rowan and elsewhere in North Carolina connected to the case. Charges include unlawful gaming promotions, operating slot machines as well as felony and misdemeanor gambling.

While Rowan Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Ramsey says he expects more charges in the case, people currently charged and not arrested include Ektaben Yogeshkumar Patel, a clerk at D D Xpress Discount Mart who faces felony and misdemeanor gambling violations, and Yunikka Yvette Price, a clerk for a fish arcade at 2143-C Statesville Blvd. who faces the same charges.

More News

Fish arcade company drops suit against Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Man faces kidnapping, assault charges after woman escapes at Webb Road Flea Market

High school girls tennis: Hornets top Oak Grove to stay unbeaten

High school baseball: West Rowan shuts out Statesville

Comments

Crime

Fish arcade company drops suit against Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Man faces kidnapping, assault charges after woman escapes at Webb Road Flea Market

Local

Natoli promoted to assistant county manager, will retain human resources director title

Education

Attendance restriction lifted for RSS graduation ceremonies

Business

Rowan Chamber of Commerce will host in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday

Business

Rowan EDC will undergo name change, alter board requirements with updates to bylaws

Nation/World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

Nation/World

Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge

Nation/World

Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

Crime

Man charged for stowing away on Norfolk Southern train, impeding railroad operations

Local

Group will protest treatment of Georgia woman during 2019 traffic stop

Crime

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Two men escape from jail, found in bushes on Fulton Street

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue be resurfaced?

Local

Political Notebook: Rowan’s lawmakers pass 140 bills into the opposite chamber before deadline

Local

Police chief to present use of force policy; city manager to present 2021-22 budget

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man arrested on charges of felony larceny, possession of stolen vehicle

Coronavirus

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

News

Catawba College hosts three in-person commencement ceremonies

Local

With high case loads causing numerous staff departures, Child Protective Services seeks more positions

Education

Livingstone College graduates celebrate ‘crossing the finish line’ during commencement celebration

Coronavirus

Rowan sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths as mask mandate lifted, vaccines administered continue decline

Local

Spencer is latest town updating its development ordinance

Local

Salisbury native Kristy Woodson Harvey makes NY Times bestseller list