expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

High school baseball:

By Post Sports

Published 12:21 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

West Rowan Luke Graham. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

From staff reports

Monday baseball …

STATESVILLE — West Rowan used five pitchers to shut out Statesville 14-0 in North Piedmont Conference action.

They combined for 10 strikeouts.

The Falcons (4-3, 3-2) scored 10 runs in the second inning.

Luke Graham had a triple for the Falcons, Drew Burton and Elijah Palmer had doubles.

Andrew Kennerly and Jake Blevins scored three runs each. JT Fecteau knocked in three.

Blevins had two hits. Noah Loeblein knocked in two runs.

West had eight hits and drew 10 walks in the five-inning game.

•••

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury lost 7-3 to East Davidson in a Central Carolina Conference game.

A four-run second inning put the Golden Eagles in charge.

Jackson Murphy and Ellen Yang had doubles, but those were Salisbury’s only two hits.

Kaleb Burleyson started on the mound, pitched three innings and took the loss. Chase Shoaf allowed an unearned run in three relief innings.

•••

Jake Dameron drove in four runs in Robinson’s 9-5  South Piedmont Conference win vs. Central Cabarrus.

•••

Northwest Cabarrus edged Cox Mill 6-5 in SPC action.

Chase Ervin went 3-for-3 for the Trojans.

•••

A.L. Brown won 4-3 against Concord in SPC play.

Brycen Schenck pitched a complete game.

Alex Lizaro drove in two runs.

More News

High school baseball:

Attendance restriction lifted for RSS graduation ceremonies

Rowan Chamber of Commerce will host in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday

Rowan EDC will undergo name change, alter board requirements with updates to bylaws

Comments

Education

Attendance restriction lifted for RSS graduation ceremonies

Business

Rowan Chamber of Commerce will host in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday

Business

Rowan EDC will undergo name change, alter board requirements with updates to bylaws

Nation/World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

Nation/World

Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge

Nation/World

Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

Crime

Man charged for stowing away on Norfolk Southern train, impeding railroad operations

Local

Group will protest treatment of Georgia woman during 2019 traffic stop

Crime

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Two men escape from jail, found in bushes on Fulton Street

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue be resurfaced?

Local

Political Notebook: Rowan’s lawmakers pass 140 bills into the opposite chamber before deadline

Local

Police chief to present use of force policy; city manager to present 2021-22 budget

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man arrested on charges of felony larceny, possession of stolen vehicle

Coronavirus

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

News

Catawba College hosts three in-person commencement ceremonies

Local

With high case loads causing numerous staff departures, Child Protective Services seeks more positions

Education

Livingstone College graduates celebrate ‘crossing the finish line’ during commencement celebration

Coronavirus

Rowan sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths as mask mandate lifted, vaccines administered continue decline

Local

Spencer is latest town updating its development ordinance

Local

Salisbury native Kristy Woodson Harvey makes NY Times bestseller list

Local

Board of Commissioners will convene for third time in May

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury, Kannapolis among recipients of Region of Excellence Awards

Local

Cheerleading team competes at Disney