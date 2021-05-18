High school baseball:

From staff reports

Monday baseball …

STATESVILLE — West Rowan used five pitchers to shut out Statesville 14-0 in North Piedmont Conference action.

They combined for 10 strikeouts.

The Falcons (4-3, 3-2) scored 10 runs in the second inning.

Luke Graham had a triple for the Falcons, Drew Burton and Elijah Palmer had doubles.

Andrew Kennerly and Jake Blevins scored three runs each. JT Fecteau knocked in three.

Blevins had two hits. Noah Loeblein knocked in two runs.

West had eight hits and drew 10 walks in the five-inning game.

•••

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury lost 7-3 to East Davidson in a Central Carolina Conference game.

A four-run second inning put the Golden Eagles in charge.

Jackson Murphy and Ellen Yang had doubles, but those were Salisbury’s only two hits.

Kaleb Burleyson started on the mound, pitched three innings and took the loss. Chase Shoaf allowed an unearned run in three relief innings.

•••

Jake Dameron drove in four runs in Robinson’s 9-5 South Piedmont Conference win vs. Central Cabarrus.

•••

Northwest Cabarrus edged Cox Mill 6-5 in SPC action.

Chase Ervin went 3-for-3 for the Trojans.

•••

A.L. Brown won 4-3 against Concord in SPC play.

Brycen Schenck pitched a complete game.

Alex Lizaro drove in two runs.