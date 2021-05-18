expand
May 18, 2021

High school girls tennis: Hornets top Oak Grove to stay unbeaten

By Post Sports

Published 2:40 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Salisbury freshman Millie Wymbs. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

MIDWAY — Salisbury’s girls tennis team handled Oak Grove 8-1 on Monday in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs won at No. 1 singles, but the Hornets (5-0) won everywhere else.

Meredith Burton, Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Kate Burton and Abbey Lawson won in singles.

Lillie Rusher came back from a 6-3, 6-4 singles loss to team with Meredith Burton for a No. 1 doubles win.

Campion/Kate Burton and Wymbs/Lawson also were winning doubles teams.

Salisbury is on the road against another unbeaten team — Ledford — on Wednesday.

 

 

