Rowan Chamber of Commerce will host in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday will host its first in-person Power in Partnership breakfast in more than a year.

The Power in Partnership breakfast is sponsored by Duke Energy and will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the N.C. Transportation Museum.

The Power in Partnership was originally planned to be a hybrid event, with the program broadcasted virtually and some in-person components. After Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the state’s mask mandate and gathering restrictions last week, the chamber decided to open the physical event to all chamber members and guests. The decision also came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance stating that vaccinated individuals can return to life without a mask.

“We are so excited,” said Elaine Spalding, president of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce. “We had said we were going to dip our toes in the water, now we’re jumping in head first.”

Thursday’s event will be the first in-person Power in Partnership since February 2020.

Steve Chandler, of Chandlerthinks, will be the speaker. Chandlerthinks is the agency that developed Rowan County’s “Be An Original” marketing and messaging campaign. During the event, Chandler will share recent survey results on how far the county has come in improving its community image.

The Forward Rowan leadership class of 2020-21 will graduate during the event as well.

The CDC still advises those who have not been vaccinated to wear masks. Spalding said the chamber is going by the honor system and will not be asking attendees if they have been vaccinated.

To attend the event, participants must register by Tuesday at noon at rowanchamber.com or by emailing info@rowanchamber.com.

Breakfast from Trinity Oaks and coffee from Mean Mug will be provided to event attendees. Having to worry about arranging for the proper amount of food and beverages again is a welcome challenge, Spalding said.

The Power in Partnership is open to all members of the community and costs $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. Holders of the chamber’s PowerCard need not make reservations.

The Power in Partnership will still be broadcasted via Zoom for those who cannot or chose not to attend in person.