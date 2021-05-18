expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Steve Chandler, who helped developed Rowan County's "Be An Original" marketing campaign, will speak at the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce's in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday. Photo submitted.

Rowan Chamber of Commerce will host in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday will host its first in-person Power in Partnership breakfast in more than a year.

The Power in Partnership breakfast is sponsored by Duke Energy and will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the N.C. Transportation Museum. 

The Power in Partnership was originally planned to be a hybrid event, with the program broadcasted virtually and some in-person components. After Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the state’s mask mandate and gathering restrictions last week, the chamber decided to open the physical event to all chamber members and guests. The decision also came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance stating that vaccinated individuals can return to life without a mask.

“We are so excited,” said Elaine Spalding, president of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce. “We had said we were going to dip our toes in the water, now we’re jumping in head first.”

Thursday’s event will be the first in-person Power in Partnership since February 2020. 

Steve Chandler, of Chandlerthinks, will be the speaker. Chandlerthinks is the agency that developed Rowan County’s “Be An Original” marketing and messaging campaign. During the event, Chandler will share recent survey results on how far the county has come in improving its community image.

The Forward Rowan leadership class of 2020-21 will graduate during the event as well.

The CDC still advises those who have not been vaccinated to wear masks. Spalding said the chamber is going by the honor system and will not be asking attendees if they have been vaccinated.

To attend the event, participants must register by Tuesday at noon at rowanchamber.com or by emailing info@rowanchamber.com

Breakfast from Trinity Oaks and coffee from Mean Mug will be provided to event attendees. Having to worry about arranging for the proper amount of food and beverages again is a welcome challenge, Spalding said.

The Power in Partnership is open to all members of the community and costs $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. Holders of the chamber’s PowerCard need not make reservations.

The Power in Partnership will still be broadcasted via Zoom for those who cannot or chose not to attend in person.

More News

High school baseball:

Attendance restriction lifted for RSS graduation ceremonies

Rowan Chamber of Commerce will host in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday

Rowan EDC will undergo name change, alter board requirements with updates to bylaws

Comments

Education

Attendance restriction lifted for RSS graduation ceremonies

Business

Rowan Chamber of Commerce will host in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday

Business

Rowan EDC will undergo name change, alter board requirements with updates to bylaws

Nation/World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

Nation/World

Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge

Nation/World

Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

Crime

Man charged for stowing away on Norfolk Southern train, impeding railroad operations

Local

Group will protest treatment of Georgia woman during 2019 traffic stop

Crime

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Two men escape from jail, found in bushes on Fulton Street

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue be resurfaced?

Local

Political Notebook: Rowan’s lawmakers pass 140 bills into the opposite chamber before deadline

Local

Police chief to present use of force policy; city manager to present 2021-22 budget

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man arrested on charges of felony larceny, possession of stolen vehicle

Coronavirus

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

News

Catawba College hosts three in-person commencement ceremonies

Local

With high case loads causing numerous staff departures, Child Protective Services seeks more positions

Education

Livingstone College graduates celebrate ‘crossing the finish line’ during commencement celebration

Coronavirus

Rowan sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths as mask mandate lifted, vaccines administered continue decline

Local

Spencer is latest town updating its development ordinance

Local

Salisbury native Kristy Woodson Harvey makes NY Times bestseller list

Local

Board of Commissioners will convene for third time in May

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury, Kannapolis among recipients of Region of Excellence Awards

Local

Cheerleading team competes at Disney