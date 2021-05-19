expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

Mary Madeline Phillips

Blotter: Woman charged for multiple drug crimes, failure to appear after traffic stop

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:21 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman faces a series of drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Mary Madeline Phillips, 47, faces charges of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture sell or distribute, possession of a schedule four controlled substance, possession of a schedule six controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says Phillips was found to be in possession of marijuana, 10 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

An arrest report shows Phillips also was charged with four counts of failing to appear in court.

She was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $42,500 bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Monday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 100 block of Proctor Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported an assault in the 200 block of Bluefield Drive in China Grove.

• A man on Monday reported a stolen motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Chalk Maple Road in China Grove.

• A woman on Monday reported six vehicles on her property in the 13900 block of U.S. 52 were broken into Monday and damaged.

• Quntavis Jakel Starks, 29, was charged Monday with violating a domestic violence order.

• Carsen Elizabeth Byrd, 28, was charged Monday with felony larceny.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A person reported obscene material or pornography in the 1600 block of West Park Road.

• Possible arson was reported at several locations on Faith Road and East Innes Street just south of Interstate 85, including Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings and FedEx Kinkos.

• A woman on Tuesday reported an assault in the 100 block of Clancy Street in Salisbury.

More News

Woman dies after shooting on Gheen Road

College student charged in crash that killed Salisbury man

Blotter: Woman charged for multiple drug crimes, failure to appear after traffic stop

Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers battered

Comments

Crime

Woman dies after shooting on Gheen Road

Crime

College student charged in crash that killed Salisbury man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged for multiple drug crimes, failure to appear after traffic stop

Local

Salisbury Police chief details worsening crime trends, hiring troubles

Education

RSS getting an electric bus, clean diesel bus in pilot program

High School

High school girls tennis: A big win for Cougars

News

Prosecutor finds deputies justified in shooting of Black man

Nation/World

Palestinians go on strike as Israel-Hamas fighting rages

Education

Local student surprised with horse-drawn ride home from school

Local

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by police car

Local

Torch Run returns to Rowan streets, raises money for Special Olympics

Crime

Fish arcade company drops suit against Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Man faces kidnapping, assault charges after woman escapes at Webb Road Flea Market

Local

Natoli promoted to assistant county manager, will retain human resources director title

Education

Attendance restriction lifted for RSS graduation ceremonies

Business

Rowan Chamber of Commerce will host in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday

Business

Rowan EDC will undergo name change, alter board requirements with updates to bylaws

Nation/World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

Nation/World

Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge

Nation/World

Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

Crime

Man charged for stowing away on Norfolk Southern train, impeding railroad operations

Local

Group will protest treatment of Georgia woman during 2019 traffic stop

Crime

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Two men escape from jail, found in bushes on Fulton Street