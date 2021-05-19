Blotter: Woman charged for multiple drug crimes, failure to appear after traffic stop

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman faces a series of drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Mary Madeline Phillips, 47, faces charges of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture sell or distribute, possession of a schedule four controlled substance, possession of a schedule six controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says Phillips was found to be in possession of marijuana, 10 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

An arrest report shows Phillips also was charged with four counts of failing to appear in court.

She was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $42,500 bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Monday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 100 block of Proctor Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported an assault in the 200 block of Bluefield Drive in China Grove.

• A man on Monday reported a stolen motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Chalk Maple Road in China Grove.

• A woman on Monday reported six vehicles on her property in the 13900 block of U.S. 52 were broken into Monday and damaged.

• Quntavis Jakel Starks, 29, was charged Monday with violating a domestic violence order.

• Carsen Elizabeth Byrd, 28, was charged Monday with felony larceny.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A person reported obscene material or pornography in the 1600 block of West Park Road.

• Possible arson was reported at several locations on Faith Road and East Innes Street just south of Interstate 85, including Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings and FedEx Kinkos.

• A woman on Tuesday reported an assault in the 100 block of Clancy Street in Salisbury.