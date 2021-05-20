expand
May 20, 2021

Blotter: Woman charged with neglect to secure workers compensation

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:31 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

SALISBURY — A woman on Tuesday was charged with neglect to secure workers compensation.

Laretta Shantell Bowers, 37, was charged with the crime, a misdemeanor, after an investigation by state officials.

N.C. state law allows employers to be charged with a class one misdemeanor if he or she fails to maintain liability insurance or prove an ability to pay for benefits.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 200 block of Lockhart Road in Kannapolis.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 300 block of Lakeview Lane in China Grove.

• A woman overdosed on heroin in the 100 block of Forsaken Drive in China Grove.

• Christopher Wade McDaniel, 42, was charged Tuesday with violating a domestic protective order and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

In Salisbury Police reportsL

• A woman reported an assault Wednesday in the 100 block of Clancy Street in Salisbury

• A man overdosed on drugs Wednesday in the 100 block of South Milford Drive.

• Eco Atm LLC on Wednesday reported fraud in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A juvenile on Wednesday was reported to be the victim of molestation.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 100 block of East Liberty Street.

• Hope United Pentecostal Church on Wednesday reported larceny of automobile accessories in the 800 block of Corporate Circle.

Blotter: Woman charged with neglect to secure workers compensation

