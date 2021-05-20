expand
Car and bike show benefiting homeless veterans planned for fairgrounds Saturday

By Ben Stansell

SALISBURY — In an effort to raise money for homeless veterans, a car and bike show is being hosted at the Rowan County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The day will start at 8:15 a.m. with a caravan of cars and motorcycles riding from the Richard Childress Racing Museum near Lexington to the fairgrounds in Salisbury, where the official car and bike show will commence at 10 a.m.

The event is being organized by Monica Alvarez, who recently started a nonprofit organization called the Alvarez House 006 that seeks to support homeless veterans. Alvarez decided to launch the nonprofit after noticing a veterans hat on a homeless man near downtown Salisbury

“When I saw that hat, it just reminded me of what I was supposed to do,” Alvarez said. “It’s horrible that our country let this happen.”

Alvarez said she has been around “broken veterans” her whole life. Alvarez said she plans to launch a 24-month program to help veterans living on the streets get back on their feet, secure a job and apply for benefits.

Along with the car and bike show, Alvarez said Saturday’s event will feature a musical performance from Easy Money, DJs, food trucks and a beer garden. Alvarez said there will also be a bounce house and face painting for children.

“You name it, we got it,” Alvarez said.

There is no cost to attend the event, but donations will be accepted. Alvarez said that all proceeds go to support the area’s homeless veteran population. She is planning another event for the month of June during which she hopes to connect homeless veterans with available resources, including fresh clothes and a personal stylist.  More information about either event can be found by calling Alvarez at 818-564-2779.

