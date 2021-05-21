expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

Rowan County jury convicts Ansonville man of robbery, burglary

By Staff Report

Published 3:50 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

SALISBURY — Following a four-day jury trial, Lamorris William Rivers of Ansonville was convicted this week of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony first degree burglary in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court.

Following the jury’s verdicts, Judge Jonathan W. Perry sentenced Rivers to two consecutive sentences of a minimum of 128 months (about 10 years) and a maximum of 166 months (nearly 14 years). That’s a total sentence of 21 to 27 years in prison.

The crimes are tied to a home invasion on March 13, 2018. Salisbury Police Department officers were told a person used an AK-47 to steal the victim’s vehicle. One victim told police he just arrived home from work and got out of his car when three people approached and pointed guns at him.

He was forced to call his wife to open the door to their residence. Once inside the residence, one of the victims was kicked in the back twice. Another victim was pushed against a wall and floor. A 3-year-old child was pushed to the ground. The suspects stole a vehicle, cell phones, a wallet containing more than $400 and $300 from a purse.

On the same night, the Albemarle Police Department responded to a home invasion where shots were fired. During the investigation, detectives reviewed video surveillance in Albemarle that showed individuals, one identified as Rivers, with the victim’s stolen vehicle, which was later recovered but damaged. Investigators were able to determine through cooperating witnesses that Rivers was involved in the robbery and burglary in Salisbury.

Detectives obtained a court-ordered search warrant for a residence in Troy and located Rivers hiding in the attic. Rivers ran to a vent, kicked it open and crawled outside before being located.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said she appreciates the efforts of Assistant District Attorney Paxton Butler, the Salisbury Police Department and the Albemarle Police Department.

More News

Rowan County jury convicts Ansonville man of robbery, burglary

Salisbury man charged with sex offenses for 2007 incidents

Traffic stop turns into drug bust near Rowan-Davie line

Walmart shoplifting roundup results in 35 charged

Comments

Crime

Rowan County jury convicts Ansonville man of robbery, burglary

Crime

Salisbury man charged with sex offenses for 2007 incidents

Crime

Traffic stop turns into drug bust near Rowan-Davie line

Crime

Walmart shoplifting roundup results in 35 charged

Crime

Pregnant woman, niece injured, 22-year-old man charged after chase

Nation/World

House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

Coronavirus

COVID-19 data for May 20

Local

Local lawmakers caution against using too much from federal COVID relief for state expenses

Education

‘Prize Patrol’ takes trolley tour to honor principal, teacher of year

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Two reporters detained during protests over Black man’s death

Nation/World

Experts predicting a busy storm season in Atlantic

Local

Retired Superior Court Judge Anna Mills Wagoner receives Friend of the Court award from Chief Justice Newby

Crime

Twelve charged after senior prank gets out of hand in Lincoln County

Business

Former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property set to become corporate park

Business

Branding consultant talks to Chamber of Commerce about progress of ‘Be an Original’

Crime

Salisbury fire marshal: three dumpster fires ruled arson

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with neglect to secure workers compensation

Education

‘Truly honored’: RSS names teacher, principal of the year

Local

Salisbury Cyclones swim team set for summer competitions

Business

Recent West Rowan grad wins state masonry competition, credits program

College

Duke will become third team in Power Five conference with woman as athletic director

High School

High school boys tennis: Three share county honors

Education

Shoutouts