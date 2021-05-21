Rowan County jury convicts Ansonville man of robbery, burglary

SALISBURY — Following a four-day jury trial, Lamorris William Rivers of Ansonville was convicted this week of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony first degree burglary in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court.

Following the jury’s verdicts, Judge Jonathan W. Perry sentenced Rivers to two consecutive sentences of a minimum of 128 months (about 10 years) and a maximum of 166 months (nearly 14 years). That’s a total sentence of 21 to 27 years in prison.

The crimes are tied to a home invasion on March 13, 2018. Salisbury Police Department officers were told a person used an AK-47 to steal the victim’s vehicle. One victim told police he just arrived home from work and got out of his car when three people approached and pointed guns at him.

He was forced to call his wife to open the door to their residence. Once inside the residence, one of the victims was kicked in the back twice. Another victim was pushed against a wall and floor. A 3-year-old child was pushed to the ground. The suspects stole a vehicle, cell phones, a wallet containing more than $400 and $300 from a purse.

On the same night, the Albemarle Police Department responded to a home invasion where shots were fired. During the investigation, detectives reviewed video surveillance in Albemarle that showed individuals, one identified as Rivers, with the victim’s stolen vehicle, which was later recovered but damaged. Investigators were able to determine through cooperating witnesses that Rivers was involved in the robbery and burglary in Salisbury.

Detectives obtained a court-ordered search warrant for a residence in Troy and located Rivers hiding in the attic. Rivers ran to a vent, kicked it open and crawled outside before being located.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said she appreciates the efforts of Assistant District Attorney Paxton Butler, the Salisbury Police Department and the Albemarle Police Department.