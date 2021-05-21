Salisbury man charged with sex offenses for 2007 incidents

STATESVILLE — A Salisbury man faces sex offenses in Iredell County for assaulting a woman who was a juvenile at the time.

Charles Irvin Wiles, 30, was arrested Tuesday on six counts of felony first-degree sexual offense and felony indecent liberties with a child.

The charges are connected to incidents that occurred in 2007 — when the victim was a juvenile. The woman was interviewed and disclosed information about assaults that occurred at several locations in Iredell County, including in the city limits of Statesville.

Four of the sex offense charges are from the Statesville Police Department. The remaining charges are from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Wiles received a total bond of $200,000 and was released from Iredell County’s jail on Thursday after posting bail.