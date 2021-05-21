expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

Walmart shoplifting roundup results in 35 charged

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:38 am Friday, May 21, 2021

SALISBURY — Police and Walmart started an anti-shoplifting campaign in April to help curtail theft at the store.

In April alone, the campaign resulted in 35 people charged. Crimes ranged from larceny to preventing the activation of an anti-shoplifting device.

Through the anti-theft program, Salisbury Police and the store publicly identify individuals who have been charged with shoplifting. A news release said the goal is “to publicly identify individuals who have been charged in hopes that it deters them from shoplifting again and to create public awareness of what happens when a violation occurs to prevent others from shoplifting.”

Items stolen in April varied from beauty supplies to electronics. People charged either received a written promise to appear or a small cash bond.

People charged are as follows:

• Champaine Alexander, charged with preventing the activation of an anti-shoplifting device

• Desiree Artz, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Luis Bangeas, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Kathy Beaver, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Donnell Bernhardt, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• William Boger, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Reagan Burns, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Felicia Crawford, charged with shoplifting • Shania Darrell, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Genann Etchison, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Stephanie Fisher, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Natazia Flowers, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Tiffoney Ford, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Sonia Gilliam, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Joyce Hall, charged with concealment of merchandise

• Amanda Harley, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Hank Harley, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Joshua Howard, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Mark Lambert, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Haley Lefler, charged with concealment of merchandise

• Bonnie Long, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Laura Loredo-Carranza, charged with larceny

• Suzy Moody, charged with shoplifting

• Kimberly Mullis, charged with concealment of merchandise

• Josue Ramirez, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Christopher Riddle, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Sandie Shehan, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Jessica Snider, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• James Stone, Jr., charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Wendy Stone, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Frank Berrior Torrez, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Brandi Thompson, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Christina Tomlinson, charged with misdemeanor larceny • Christine Walton, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Myesha Wright, charged with misdemeanor larceny

More News

Salisbury man charged with sex offenses for 2007 incidents

Traffic stop turns into drug bust near Rowan-Davie line

Walmart shoplifting roundup results in 35 charged

Pregnant woman, niece injured, 22-year-old man charged after chase

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man charged with sex offenses for 2007 incidents

Crime

Traffic stop turns into drug bust near Rowan-Davie line

Crime

Walmart shoplifting roundup results in 35 charged

Crime

Pregnant woman, niece injured, 22-year-old man charged after chase

Nation/World

House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

Coronavirus

COVID-19 data for May 20

Local

Local lawmakers caution against using too much from federal COVID relief for state expenses

Education

‘Prize Patrol’ takes trolley tour to honor principal, teacher of year

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Two reporters detained during protests over Black man’s death

Nation/World

Experts predicting a busy storm season in Atlantic

Local

Retired Superior Court Judge Anna Mills Wagoner receives Friend of the Court award from Chief Justice Newby

Crime

Twelve charged after senior prank gets out of hand in Lincoln County

Business

Former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property set to become corporate park

Business

Branding consultant talks to Chamber of Commerce about progress of ‘Be an Original’

Crime

Salisbury fire marshal: three dumpster fires ruled arson

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with neglect to secure workers compensation

Education

‘Truly honored’: RSS names teacher, principal of the year

Local

Salisbury Cyclones swim team set for summer competitions

Business

Recent West Rowan grad wins state masonry competition, credits program

College

Duke will become third team in Power Five conference with woman as athletic director

High School

High school boys tennis: Three share county honors

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Salisbury Police chief talks use of force by officers