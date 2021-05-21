Walmart shoplifting roundup results in 35 charged

SALISBURY — Police and Walmart started an anti-shoplifting campaign in April to help curtail theft at the store.

In April alone, the campaign resulted in 35 people charged. Crimes ranged from larceny to preventing the activation of an anti-shoplifting device.

Through the anti-theft program, Salisbury Police and the store publicly identify individuals who have been charged with shoplifting. A news release said the goal is “to publicly identify individuals who have been charged in hopes that it deters them from shoplifting again and to create public awareness of what happens when a violation occurs to prevent others from shoplifting.”

Items stolen in April varied from beauty supplies to electronics. People charged either received a written promise to appear or a small cash bond.

People charged are as follows:

• Champaine Alexander, charged with preventing the activation of an anti-shoplifting device

• Desiree Artz, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Luis Bangeas, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Kathy Beaver, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Donnell Bernhardt, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• William Boger, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Reagan Burns, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Felicia Crawford, charged with shoplifting • Shania Darrell, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Genann Etchison, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Stephanie Fisher, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Natazia Flowers, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Tiffoney Ford, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Sonia Gilliam, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Joyce Hall, charged with concealment of merchandise

• Amanda Harley, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Hank Harley, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Joshua Howard, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Mark Lambert, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Haley Lefler, charged with concealment of merchandise

• Bonnie Long, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Laura Loredo-Carranza, charged with larceny

• Suzy Moody, charged with shoplifting

• Kimberly Mullis, charged with concealment of merchandise

• Josue Ramirez, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Christopher Riddle, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Sandie Shehan, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Jessica Snider, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• James Stone, Jr., charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Wendy Stone, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Frank Berrior Torrez, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Brandi Thompson, charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing

• Christina Tomlinson, charged with misdemeanor larceny • Christine Walton, charged with misdemeanor larceny

• Myesha Wright, charged with misdemeanor larceny