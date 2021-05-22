expand
Ad Spot

May 22, 2021

Suspects sought after damaging vehicles in Gold Hill

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

GOLD HILL — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects from recent vehicle break-ins.

 

On Saturday, May 15, two white males were caught on camera at a small garage located at 13985 US 52 Highway, Gold Hill.  The men broke multiple steering columns attempting to possibly take a vehicle.  They were also seen at the Gold Hill Market and were possibly in a red Ford Focus.

 

If anyone could help identify them, contact Detective Joshua Simmons at 704-216-8662, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

More News

With plans in place, Faith prepares for 75th anniversary of Fourth of July celebration

Wilson farmer gets prison sentence in tobacco smuggling scheme

Like old times: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

Acuña, Adrianza hit grand slams, Braves rout Pirates 20-1

Comments

Faith

With plans in place, Faith prepares for 75th anniversary of Fourth of July celebration

Crime

Wilson farmer gets prison sentence in tobacco smuggling scheme

Nation/World

Prospects for $1.7 trillion infrastructure deal look more in doubt

Crime

Suspects sought after damaging vehicles in Gold Hill

High School

West picks up key baseball victory, 7-4 over East

College

Duke’s King embraces being role model as Black woman AD

Crime

Rowan County jury convicts Ansonville man of robbery, burglary

Crime

Salisbury man charged with sex offenses for 2007 incidents

Crime

Traffic stop turns into drug bust near Rowan-Davie line

Crime

Walmart shoplifting roundup results in 35 charged

Crime

Pregnant woman, niece injured, 22-year-old man charged after chase

Nation/World

House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

Coronavirus

COVID-19 data for May 20

Local

Local lawmakers caution against using too much from federal COVID relief for state expenses

Education

‘Prize Patrol’ takes trolley tour to honor principal, teacher of year

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Two reporters detained during protests over Black man’s death

Nation/World

Experts predicting a busy storm season in Atlantic

Local

Retired Superior Court Judge Anna Mills Wagoner receives Friend of the Court award from Chief Justice Newby

Crime

Twelve charged after senior prank gets out of hand in Lincoln County

Business

Former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property set to become corporate park

Business

Branding consultant talks to Chamber of Commerce about progress of ‘Be an Original’

Crime

Salisbury fire marshal: three dumpster fires ruled arson

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with neglect to secure workers compensation