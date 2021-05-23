expand
Ad Spot

May 23, 2021

Ozzie Albies went deep from both sides of the plate, the 14th time in Braves history a player has done so. (AP File Photo/John Bazemore)

Albies homers twice as Braves swamp Pirates

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 23, 2021

By Charles Odum

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA —  Ozzie Albies is feeling much better about Atlanta’s lineup lately. Of course, helping the Braves hit a combined 10 homers in back-to-back lopsided wins certainly helps.

Albies hit home runs from both sides of the plate and Ronald Acuña Jr. led off with his major league-best 15th homer as the Braves again showed off their power game and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Saturday.

The Braves’ three homers on Saturday followed a seven-homer attack, including blasts by Albies and Acuña, in a 20-1 rout of the Pirates on Friday night.

“It’s started clicking,” Albies said. “It looks better and feels better and for the team it’s huge, a different type game that we’re playing. We hope to keep it going.”

After Acuña hit one of Atlanta’s two grand slams on Friday night, he didn’t wait to keep the offense rolling. With fans in the sellout crowd of 40,068 still arriving, Acuña pulled Mitch Keller’s first-pitch fastball over the left-field wall. “Special,” Albies said of Acuña. “It’s him. He tells you he’s going deep. (Keller) throws the first pitch in the zone and he does it.”

Acuña hustled out of the box as there was no certainty the line drive was going to clear the fence. He slowed down for the rest of his home-run trot.

It was his 22nd career leadoff shot, extending his franchise record, including three this season.

The Braves lead the major leagues with 75 homers. At times, the all-or-nothing approach hasn’t worked, but Atlanta’s batters have connected in consecutive win over the Pirates.

“The Braves are red hot,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “They hit home runs. They lead the league in home runs and they’ve got the guy leading the league in homers.”

Albies added a two-run shot in the fifth as a left-handed hitter. He hit another homer, his ninth, from the right side off Sam Howard in the seventh. It marked the 14th time in Braves history a player homered from both sides of the plate, including twice by Albies.

Bryse Wilson (2-2) allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings, the longest start of his career.

Michael Pérez hit a homer off Wilson in the third.

Wilson was lifted with two outs in the seventh after giving up singles to Will Craig and Wilmer  . A.J. Minter struck out Pérez to end the inning.

Braves right-hander Luke Jackson walked Will Craig to open the ninth and gave up a one-out single to Wilmer Difo before pinch-hitter Ildemaro Vargas grounded out to end the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes, on the 60-day IL with a left wrist strain, began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Braves: RHP Shane Greene, who re-signed with Atlanta on May 9, was scheduled to make his first appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday night. Greene, 32, had a 2.60 ERA in 28 games with Atlanta in 2020. … RHP Jacob Webb was optioned to Gwinnett to clear a roster spot for Wilson, who was recalled before the game.

More News

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Darrell Blackwelder: Clover in lawns

Comments

Crime

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

Education

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Local

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Business

Biz Roundup: Chewy seeking more than 200 workers at fulfillment center

Local

Local Gold Star family member plans Memorial Day remembrance service

Columns

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Crime

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

Education

RCCC graduates cross finish line during commencement at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clyde

Clyde: Just don’t yell at me

Local

Salisbury council aiming for return to in-person meetings in July

Business

Masks on or off? With state mask mandate lifted, many local businesses have adjusted in kind

Cleveland

Cleveland hosts daylong celebration, unveils barn quilt logo

Kannapolis

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

High School

High school football: All-Rowan County team

Local

Salisbury’s Bobby Black gets roaring sendoff from Mustang Mafia

David Freeze

Gotta’ Run: Frank Adams Jr. has the family genes

Nation/World

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Crime

Woman charged with striking ex-boyfriend in head with baseball bat

Faith

With plans in place, Faith prepares for 75th anniversary of Fourth of July celebration

Crime

Wilson farmer gets prison sentence in tobacco smuggling scheme

Nation/World

Prospects for $1.7 trillion infrastructure deal look more in doubt

Crime

Suspects sought after damaging vehicles in Gold Hill

High School

West picks up key baseball victory, 7-4 over East

College

Duke’s King embraces being role model as Black woman AD