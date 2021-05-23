College baseball: Catawba gets regional bid

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba received a regional bid on Sunday night and will be the No. 1 seed for the Southeast Regional.

The double-elimination tournament will be played at North Greenville.

Games start on Thursday. Catawba (32-9) plays No. 6 seed Columbus State (29-16) at 7 p.m.

The other games on the first day of the four-day event are No. 2 Mount Olive (35-10) vs. No. 5 UNC Pembroke (29-13) at 11 a.m. and No. 3 Wingate (30-12) vs. No. 4 North Greenville (33-11) at 3 p.m.

Catawba won the South Atlantic Conference regular season. The Indians haven’t played since losing to Wingate in the SAC tourney on April 25.

The winners of eight regionals will advance to the finals of the 2021 NCAA DII Baseball Championship which will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Center in Cary, N.C., on June 5-12.