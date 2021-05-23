High school football: All-Rowan County team

All-Rowan County football team for 2021

QB Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury — Accounted for 30 TDs.

QB Alex London, Carson — Led county passers with 1,423 yards, 15 TD passes.

QB Noah Loeblein, West — 15 TD passes, 1,282 passing yards.

QB Kyree Sims, North — Rushed for 655 yards, accounted for 20 TDs.

QB Nathan Chrismon, South — Accounted for 11 TDs.

RB Sammy Pinckney, East — Capped great career with 393-yard rushing game.

RB JyMikaah Wells, Salisbury — Workhorse back rushed for 1,472 yards, 16 TDs.

RB CP Pyle, Carson — 580 rushing yards, 218 receiving yards, 8 TDs

WR Damon Phillippe, West — Led county with 31 catches, 557 yards, 5 TDs

WR Amari McArthur, North — 29 catches, 535 yards, 5 TDs.

WR Andrew Kennerly, West — Big-play receiver led county with 6 TD catches.

WR Jake Harris, Carson — 27 catches, 371 yards. His 5 TD catches gave him the edge over teammate Emory Taylor.

OL Josh Noble, West — Standout tackle also starred on defense.

OL Jacquez Peele, Salisbury — Huge left tackle cleared the way for Wells, Honeycutt.

OL Josh Samoa, East — Anchor for the Mustangs and a key blocker for Pinckney.

OL Tkaii Gaither, Salisbury — Vocal leader for state champs.

OL Aquiles Bernal, South — Shined at left tackle and played both ways.

K Wade Robins, Salisbury — His clutch kicks put Hornets in title game.

P Jackson Deal, South — Handled the punting, did the ball-carrying, made big catches.

KR Marcus Cook, Salisbury — Fine receiver also made impact on special teams.

Defense

DL Zeek Biggers, West — NPC Defensive Player of the Year had 17 tackles for loss.

DL Zae Clay, Salisbury — Repeated as CCC Lineman of the Year.

DL Nick Hall, Salisbury — Defensive MVP of state title game.

DL Kevin Hayes, Salisbury — Big defender on the outside was hard to move.

DL Andrew Rollins, Carson — Carson’s best defensive player until he was hurt late in the season.

DL Brandon Broadway, Salisbury — Aggressive pass-rusher for the Hornets.

DL KJ Krider, North — Led the defensive line for Cavaliers.

DL James Ball, West — Ball or teammate Ashton Matthews was a close call.

LB Jalon Walker, Salisbury — Gatorade Player of the Year for the state.

LB Tsion Delaney, North — One of the top players in the YVC.

LB Jaden Gaither, Salisbury — Consistent tackler in the middle for Hornets.

LB Mike Gonsalves, West — Former running back anchored West’s defense.

LB Josh Roman-Soto, East — Not many guys scored TDs on both sides of the ball. He did.

LB Aaron Bradshaw, Carson — Excellent tackler on the outside for the Cougars.

DB Zay Davis, North — Rushed for 7 TDs and had a 3-interception game. YVC Defensive Player of the Year.

DB Tyler Gray, East — Two picks vs. North Iredell and took one to the house.

DB Hunter Watts, West — Several key interceptions, plus a kickoff return TD vs. South Iredell.

DB Zae Neal, Salisbury — Versatile defender was unsung hero for Hornets.

DB Kam Cuthbertson, North — Rangy safety came up with turnovers in both of North’s playoff games.

DB Tyshaun Pratt, North — Made picks for the Cavaliers.

Honorable Mention

DL Dominic Dale, East DL Ashton Matthews, West

LB Amare Johnson, Salisbury

LB Carter Dowd, Carson

LB Bryson Crisco, North

LB Ward Bond, South

LB Austin Cook, Carson

LB Drew Watkins, South

DB Martrez Smith, West

DB Deuce Walker, Salisbury

DB Jayden Gibson, Salisbury

DB Mike Geter, Salisbury

DB Devin Arnette, South

QB Cameron Padgett, East

RB Akin Robinson, West

RB Jackson Deal, South

WR Emory Taylor, Carson

WR Marcus Cook, Salisbury

WR Vincent Jones, East

WR Kendrell Goodes, North

WR Jackson Murphy, Salisbury

WR Orion Harris, North

WR Bronson Hunt, South

WR Brodie Johnson, Carson

TE Ben Sweet, West

KR Hunter Watts, West

K Cole Eagle, East

K Andrew Beaver, Carson

OL Joseph Giles, Carson

OL Hector Bernal, South

OL Tristian Summers, North