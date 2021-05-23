Hines-Schmoll Engagement

Hines-Schmoll

Madison Hines and Steven Schmoll of Kansas are pleased to announce their engagement. The ceremony will take place June 26, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Manhattan, Kansas.

Madison is the daughter of Danny and Rosalind Hines of Salisbury and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Julius D. Waggoner and George E. Hines, Jr., and the late Nancy C. Hines. She is a 2016 graduate of Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kansas, and a 2020 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Music Education. She is currently employed by the Andover School System in Andover, Kansas.

Steven is the son of Dr. Daniel and Serena Schmoll of Overland Park, Kansas, and the grandson of Harriet Schmoll of Richardson, Texas, and the late Norman Schmoll and Serena Sutton of Lenexa, Kansas. He is a 2016 graduate of Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kansas, and a 2020 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He is currently employed by Textron Aviation.