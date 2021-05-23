expand
Ad Spot

May 23, 2021

The Charlotte Symphony performing a concert. Photo submitted

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 23, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis has unveiled its slate of summer concerts, movies and fireworks at Village and Veterans parks.

Among this year’s performers are Uncle Kracker, the Plain White T’s and the Charlotte Symphony. Movies include fan favorites like The Sandlot and Toy Story 4.

The events will be held from May to August and are free to the public. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lawn chairs are welcome, but pets and smoking are not. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events.

All Village Park concerts will be held at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, June 19 – Too Much Sylvia (fireworks)

Wednesday, June 30 – Charlotte Symphony (fireworks)

Saturday, July 10 – Uncle Kracker

Saturday, July 31 – Plain White T’s

Saturday, August 7  – Jo Dee Messina (fireworks)

The concerts at Veterans Park will be on Thursdays at 6 p.m. on the following dates:

May 27 – Cassette Rewind

June 10 – Tim Clark Band

July 8  – Band of Oz

August 12 – The Embers

Movies will be shown at Village Park on Fridays at 8:45 p.m. on the following dates:

May 21 – The Sandlot

June 4 – Frozen 2

June 25  – Jumanji: The Next Level

July 23 – Toy Story 4

August 13 – Avengers Endgame

An event schedule can be downloaded at www.kannapolisnc.gov or found on the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More News

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Darrell Blackwelder: Clover in lawns

Comments

Crime

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

Education

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Local

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Business

Biz Roundup: Chewy seeking more than 200 workers at fulfillment center

Local

Local Gold Star family member plans Memorial Day remembrance service

Columns

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Crime

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

Education

RCCC graduates cross finish line during commencement at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clyde

Clyde: Just don’t yell at me

Local

Salisbury council aiming for return to in-person meetings in July

Business

Masks on or off? With state mask mandate lifted, many local businesses have adjusted in kind

Cleveland

Cleveland hosts daylong celebration, unveils barn quilt logo

Kannapolis

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

High School

High school football: All-Rowan County team

Local

Salisbury’s Bobby Black gets roaring sendoff from Mustang Mafia

David Freeze

Gotta’ Run: Frank Adams Jr. has the family genes

Nation/World

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Crime

Woman charged with striking ex-boyfriend in head with baseball bat

Faith

With plans in place, Faith prepares for 75th anniversary of Fourth of July celebration

Crime

Wilson farmer gets prison sentence in tobacco smuggling scheme

Nation/World

Prospects for $1.7 trillion infrastructure deal look more in doubt

Crime

Suspects sought after damaging vehicles in Gold Hill

High School

West picks up key baseball victory, 7-4 over East

College

Duke’s King embraces being role model as Black woman AD