Letter: Carbon fee and dividend is good idea

We need to reduce our fossil fuel pollution. A carbon fee and dividend is one of the most effective ways to encourage adoption of alternative energy sources and more energy efficient behavior.

A well-written one, like The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) can do this without introducing new bureaucracy, as the fees will be distributed equally by residents. Most low-and-middle-income Americans will come out financially ahead or break even, easing the transition away from fossil fuels.

H.R. 2307’s impact will reach beyond our borders, as it has a border adjustment on products that come from heavily polluting countries like China.

We need our federal legislators (Richard Burr, Thom Tillis, and Richard Hudson) to vote for smart legislation like this that will quickly reduce our pollution. By reducing pollution, we will be saving lives and improving the quality of life in N.C.

— Aaron Yerke

Kannapolis