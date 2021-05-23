Letter: Morning brings light bulb moment

This morning while washing my hands, I noticed a jar of petroleum jelly (generic vaseline). It is a byproduct of oil. Do we really know all the things doing away with fossil fuels will affect? Oil for motors, what will replace it? We can do with less plastics. For plastic yard chairs, do we cut down trees to make wooden ones?

I guess you can see where I am going. Are we opening a “can of worms,” as we used to say when speaking of starting something without thinking it through?

I believe when God created this beautiful world he supplied it with everything needed for life for as long as we would be. You do know this world has an expiration date, as do we. Only God knows this date (1 Thes. 4:13-5:11).

We should be responsible and take care of nature. Don’t be wasteful, plan your local trips, pay bill, get groceries, etc. in one trip. Don’t waste water or throw your trash out the window for someone else to pick up or for it to end up in our waterways.

God gave us the Holy Bible as our instruction book on how to live and prosper, the 10 Commandments to guide our life. The Old Testament is proof we can’t keep them perfect and be saved. Jesus came, set the perfect example for us and died in our place. (John 3:16). Only God can change a man’s heart, but as I have said before, “Man doesn’t want someone to do something for him. He wants to do it himself.”

To all of you who want to write and tell me how wrong I am, I know I am ignorant. But I know “my redeemer lives.” Praise Father, Son and Holy Spirit. I know where I am going.

— Sybil Athey

Salisbury