expand
Ad Spot

May 23, 2021

Letter: Thanks to SHS football team for job well done

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 23, 2021

Congratulations to Coach Brian Hinson, his staff and the SHS football team on winning the state’s 2AA football championship in Raleigh. You have made all of the Salisbury fans very proud of what you have accomplished this past season.

You not only played the game as a team, but you also showed good sportsmanship and respect for the opposing coaches and their team. SHS had a lot of outstanding individuals who have received recognition and awards for their achievements, but they always praised their fellow teammates for their help as well. This past year was all about team work, and you all showed that with much pride.

Our city has a lot to be proud of and the athletic programs at Salisbury excelled this year. You are all to be commended for a job well done.

Thanks for your hard work and dedication to SHS and the community. I wish you all the very best in your future endeavors. Go Hornets!

— Aggie Peninger

Salisbury

More News

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Darrell Blackwelder: Clover in lawns

Comments

Crime

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

Education

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Local

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Business

Biz Roundup: Chewy seeking more than 200 workers at fulfillment center

Local

Local Gold Star family member plans Memorial Day remembrance service

Columns

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Crime

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

Education

RCCC graduates cross finish line during commencement at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clyde

Clyde: Just don’t yell at me

Local

Salisbury council aiming for return to in-person meetings in July

Business

Masks on or off? With state mask mandate lifted, many local businesses have adjusted in kind

Cleveland

Cleveland hosts daylong celebration, unveils barn quilt logo

Kannapolis

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

High School

High school football: All-Rowan County team

Local

Salisbury’s Bobby Black gets roaring sendoff from Mustang Mafia

David Freeze

Gotta’ Run: Frank Adams Jr. has the family genes

Nation/World

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Crime

Woman charged with striking ex-boyfriend in head with baseball bat

Faith

With plans in place, Faith prepares for 75th anniversary of Fourth of July celebration

Crime

Wilson farmer gets prison sentence in tobacco smuggling scheme

Nation/World

Prospects for $1.7 trillion infrastructure deal look more in doubt

Crime

Suspects sought after damaging vehicles in Gold Hill

High School

West picks up key baseball victory, 7-4 over East

College

Duke’s King embraces being role model as Black woman AD