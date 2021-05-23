Letter: Thanks to SHS football team for job well done

Congratulations to Coach Brian Hinson, his staff and the SHS football team on winning the state’s 2AA football championship in Raleigh. You have made all of the Salisbury fans very proud of what you have accomplished this past season.

You not only played the game as a team, but you also showed good sportsmanship and respect for the opposing coaches and their team. SHS had a lot of outstanding individuals who have received recognition and awards for their achievements, but they always praised their fellow teammates for their help as well. This past year was all about team work, and you all showed that with much pride.

Our city has a lot to be proud of and the athletic programs at Salisbury excelled this year. You are all to be commended for a job well done.

Thanks for your hard work and dedication to SHS and the community. I wish you all the very best in your future endeavors. Go Hornets!

— Aggie Peninger

Salisbury