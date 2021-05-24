State will offer $25 card for COVID-19 vaccines in Rowan, other counties

SALISBURY — State officials on Monday announced select locations in Rowan and three other counties will give $25 cards to people who receive COVID-19 vaccinations at select locations.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says it will give $25 Summer Cash Cards to people 18 and older who get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination from Wednesday to June 8 at participating locations in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties.

In addition to people getting the shot, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says people who drive others to their first appointment will also receive $25 each time they do so. There’s no limit to the number of times someone can drive people to a vaccination appointment, but people can only receive one card per visit.

Proving the cash cards to drivers helps offset the costs for those who plan on helping family, friends and neighbors, NCDHHS said in its news release.

“We have a strong supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their free COVID-19 vaccine,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen said in a news release. “We also want to support those who have made the effort to help family members, friends and neighbors get vaccinated.”

To find out participating locations, people can visit yourspotyourshot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567.

Local sites haven’t yet been finalized, the Rowan County Health Department said. The department said it will release the incentive-providing locations as soon as they are selected

Nearby sites already listed online include:

• 501 E. Green Drive, High Point, N.C. 27260

• High Point University, 921 Eastchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262

• Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point, N.C. 27260

• 4001 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte N.C. 28208

• 5344 Central Ave., Charlotte N.C. 28212

• 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte N.C. 28205

• 3315 Scott Futrell Drive, Charlotte N.C. 28208

• 3600 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte N.C. 28205

The $25 Summer Cash Card is provided by State Employees Credit Union.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says about 41,000 Rowan County residents, or 29%, have received at least one dose of a vaccination. While the number does not include veterans who have received a shot at the Salisbury VA, the percentage remains among the worst in the state.