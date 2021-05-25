expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Golf: Shuping/Taylor win Round of 32 match

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Staff report

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — East Rowan graduate Logan Shuping and former East Carolina teammate Blake Taylor won their first match on Monday in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

They held on for a 1-up victory in the Round of 32 against Maxwell Ford/Bruce Murphy.

Shuping and Taylor were 3-up through 12 holes, but bogeys on 13 and 17 cut their lead to 1-up.

Shuping and Taylor had to make a birdie to halve the par-5 599-yard No. 18 hole.

Shuping and Taylor qualified for match play with stroke-play rounds of 65 and 68.  They tied for 13th at 10-under and were seeded 14th for match play.

They were the runner-up finishers on the national stage in 2019, which made them exempt from qualifying this year. COVID wiped out the prestigious tournament in 2020.

The Round of 16 is set for Tuesday.

The team of Salisbury graduate Alex Nianouris and former Davidson College teammate Ralph Blasey shot 66-76 — 142 and didn’t qualify for match play.

 

 

 

More News

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will offer expanded summer options

College baseball: Indians get the call for Southeast Regional

High school baseball: Exciting wins for East, West

Artwork for Paint the Pavement project selected; install date expected in June

Comments

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will offer expanded summer options

Local

Artwork for Paint the Pavement project selected; install date expected in June

Elections

U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Jackson makes stop in Salisbury during ‘100 counties in 100 days’ tour

News

House Democrats urge funding to comply with NC schools suit

Crime

Sheriff: Davidson County deputies kill man who fired at them

Crime

Man who led South Carolina officers on manhunt has criminal record in Rowan

Coronavirus

State will offer $25 card for COVID-19 vaccines in Rowan, other counties

News

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper issues executive order to encourage increase in employment

Ask Us

Ask Us: What happened to bald eagle hatched at Dan Nicholas Park in 2016?

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with weapons, drug possession

Education

China Grove, Landis hold parade for graduating seniors

Crime

Salisbury man indicted on heroin trafficking charges

Crime

Atlanta woman extradited from Rowan County for armed robbery, kidnapping

Nation/World

National Guard mission to provide security ending at Capitol

News

Hines-Schmoll Engagement

Crime

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

Education

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Local

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Business

Biz Roundup: Chewy seeking more than 200 workers at fulfillment center

Local

Local Gold Star family member plans Memorial Day remembrance service

Columns

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Crime

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

Education

RCCC graduates cross finish line during commencement at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clyde

Clyde: Just don’t yell at me