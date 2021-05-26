expand
May 26, 2021

Blotter: May 26

By Ben Stansell

Published 10:01 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Jordan Nicole Douglas, 22, was charged Monday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule four controlled substance. Douglas was issued a $25,000 secure bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Wesley Andrew Rhinier, 25, was charged Monday with felony obtaining property under false pretense. Rhinier was issued a $5,000 secure bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center. Salisbury Police Department conducted the investigation.

• Wayne Mcarthur Hilton, 54, was charged Monday with felony manufacturing a schedule six controlled substance.

• Diamond Alexus Williams, 24, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Travis Miles Hunsucker, 35, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Christopher Ryan Gibson, 31, was charged Monday with misdemeanor charge of assault on a female.

• A woman on Monday reported she lost $500 as a result of fraud.

• A woman on Monday reported she was the victim of a license plate larceny at the 3000 block of Mt. Hope Church Road.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• A victim reported multiple gun shots fired into a house on the 400 block of Clancy Street in Salisbury. The victim reported the shots were fired into the home from the street around 1:38 on Wednesday morning. Lt. Justin Crews said no one was injured in the shooting and there are currently no suspects.

• A woman overdosed on fentanyl at the 800 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard on Tuesday.

• A man on Tuesday reported the theft of a trailer at the 2000 block of Woodleaf Road.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a forcible entry burglary at the 1600 block of Standish Street.

• A woman on Wednesday was the victim of a simple assault at the 100 block of East 11th Street.

Blotter: May 26

Blotter: May 26

