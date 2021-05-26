Blotter: Salisbury woman charged on assault with deadly weapon, animal cruelty

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police on Monday arrested a local woman for firing a shot at a man that also ended up hitting a dog.

Police served a warrant against Lakesha Sherelle Cowan, 29, of Salisbury for allegedly firing a 9 millimeter round at a man after a domestic dispute. Lt. Justin Crews said the bullet went through the victim’s left leg and hit a dog. To his knowledge, neither the man nor dog were in critical condition.

Cowan was charged with felony assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor animal cruelty. She was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other police arrests:

• Salisbury Police on Saturday served a warrant against Heidi A. Moore, 39, of Granite Quarry for a misdemeanor child abuse charge from May 16.

• Coty Scott Putnam, 25, of Salisbury was arrested Sunday on the felony charges of possessing a schedule two controlled substance and probation violation, along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist/obstruct/delay public officer. Putnam was issued a $15,000 bond.

• Anne Star Glover, 38, of Salisbury was arrested Friday on felony larceny by servants and other employees at Walmart on Arlington Street.

• Ashanic Larayne Scott, 18, of Salisbury was cited Monday for felony carrying concealed pistol/gun.

• Lindsay Nicole Cashion Brock, 31, was arrested Friday on misdemeanor larceny at Walmart on Arlington Street.

• Kayla Nacole Blackwell, 20, was cited Friday on the misdemeanor charges of larceny, simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s arrests:

• Josiah Luke Moore, 36, was arrested Sunday on misdemeanor child abuse after allegedly using zip ties to bind the child’s hands and feet, which resulted in noticeable bruising.

• Brandon Michael Wong, 19, was arrested Saturday on misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance.

• Latisha Dawn Bumgarner, 40, was arrested Saturday on misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce.

• Dale Gene Smith, 19, was arrested Saturday on felony breaking and entering a vehicle.

• Larry Scott Holder, 53, was arrested Saturday on misdemeanor fictitious tag/license plate.

• Kevin Michael Joplin, 20, was arrested Sunday on misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

• Alisha Rae Dowdy, 30, was arrested Sunday on misdemeanor communicating threats.

• Robert Fred Foster, 86, was arrested Sunday on misdemeanor second-degree trespassing in Cleveland.

• Brandi Lynn McInnis, 33, was arrested Sunday on felony breaking and entering in Woodleaf.

• Wesley Andrew Rhinier, 25, was arrested Monday on felony obtaining property by false pretenses on Peeler Road.

• Jordan Nicole Douglas, 22, was arrested Monday on felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule four controlled substance.

• Wayne McArthur Hilton, 54, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of manufacturing a schedule six controlled substance in Kannapolis.

• Diamond Alexus Williams, 24, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of possessing a schedule two controlled substance.

• Travis Miles Hunsucker, 35, was arrested Monday on felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in Gold Hill.

• Christopher Ryan Gibson, 31, was arrested Monday on misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Dawn Michelle Shepherd, 49, was arrested Monday on misdemeanor resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer, non-assault.

• Jacob O’Brien Brewer, 25, was arrested Tuesday on felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

• Gary Marquies Smith, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of selling/delivering a schedule four controlled substance.

• Clint Aaron Tucker, 40, was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor misuse of 911 emergency telephone system in Rockwell.

