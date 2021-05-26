expand
Ad Spot

May 26, 2021

Dan Nicholas welcomes new red wolf pup

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

SALISBURY — Dan Nicholas Park has welcomed a new red wolf pup to join its resident family of the endangered canine species.

The pup, born April 20 to parents Magma and Clay, does not have a name yet. He is a bit less shy than some of his family and can sometimes be seen waddling around and exploring the enclosure at Rowan Wild.

This is the second year in a row Magma and Clay have had a litter. Last year, they had two pups and a third was fostered in to the family.

“It’s always exciting just to think we’re part of such a huge conservation project,” Cline said.

Cline said red wolf litters can range anywhere from a single pup to seven or eight like domesticated dogs.

The pup is going through normal medical checkups for new wolves and will start receiving vaccinations soon. Cline said the staff check on the wolves every day. When they found Magma with the new pup they left her alone for a full day before examining the pup and getting a veterinarian on site.

Dan Nicholas is part of a species survival program for the wolves made up of a network of facilities. Red wolves are critically endangered in the wild. Until recently there were less than 20 wolves in the wild — all living in eastern North Carolina — but last week the program released eight wolves into the wild as part of a soft release.

The release is the first of its kind in years and was the result of a judge ordering the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service to allow reintroductions from the program to resume.

Cline said the wolves at Dan Nicholas are currently considered to be a multigenerational pack like a family of wolves in the wild. The older siblings are expected to be moved to other facilities in the fall according to genetic data. The survival program will hold its annual meeting in July.

In the wild, the social behavior of red wolves looks familiar. Parents are monogamous and raise their young together. The older offspring help the family and care for their younger siblings as well. When they are old enough, they strike out on their own to start their own families.

Unlike coyotes, red wolves are not generalists. They tend to stay far away from people and need wilderness to survive. The wolves are apex predators, but coyotes still compete with them for food and can mate with red wolves, creating sterile hybrids.

More News

Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers crunched

High school baseball: Salisbury and South get CCC wins

Dan Nicholas welcomes new red wolf pup

New Salisbury Police crime information center uses 65 cameras to enhance policing efforts

Comments

Local

Dan Nicholas welcomes new red wolf pup

Crime

New Salisbury Police crime information center uses 65 cameras to enhance policing efforts

Local

Spencer’s Park Plaza project on schedule with major roof repair underway

News

State tax cut plan includes virus aid for businesses

High School

High school wrestling: Falcons win two outdoors

Nation/World

GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

Local

Autumn Jubilee returns for 41st year this fall, county still working out the details

College

ACC baseball: Louisville sets tournament record with seven home runs; Heels falter

Coronavirus

State’s map shows vaccinations by Census tract

Nation/World

A year later: Rallies, moments of silence for George Floyd

Nation/World

Face to face: Biden, Putin set June summit

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman charged on assault with deadly weapon, animal cruelty

News

Driver charged after two protesters hit by car in Elizabeth City

Coronavirus

Alyssa Harris promoted from interim to permanent Rowan health director

Crime

Local man arrested for shooting woman on North Ellis Street, leading car chase to Davie County

Business

Kannapolis City Council approves sale of former Intimidators Stadium site; plans continue to materialize

Business

Kannapolis council hears details of $368 million Old Beatty Ford Road development

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will offer expanded summer options

Local

Artwork for Paint the Pavement project selected; install date expected in June

Elections

U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Jackson makes stop in Salisbury during ‘100 counties in 100 days’ tour

News

House Democrats urge funding to comply with NC schools suit

Crime

Sheriff: Davidson County deputies kill man who fired at them

Crime

Man who led South Carolina officers on manhunt has criminal record in Rowan

Coronavirus

State will offer $25 card for COVID-19 vaccines in Rowan, other counties