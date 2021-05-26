expand
Ad Spot

May 26, 2021

Natalie Anderson/Salisbury Post — Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes and Lt. P. J. Smith publicly unveiled the new Rowan Regional Crime Information Center located on the second story of the Salisbury Police Department on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The center features live footage from 65 cameras placed across the city and serves as a collaborative operation among Salisbury Police, Rowan County Sheriff's Office and Spencer Police Department to more efficiently combat crime.

New Salisbury Police crime information center uses 65 cameras to enhance policing efforts

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — On the second story of the Salisbury Police Department, a set of video boards featuring live footage from 65 cameras placed across the city is being used to more proactively combat crime.

Mayor Karen Alexander, Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black and Rep. Ted Budd joined local law enforcement agencies Tuesday to tour the county’s new Rowan Regional Crime Information Center at the Salisbury Police Department.

In addition to the cameras, the center allows for a shared record management system among law enforcement and analyses to support data-driven operations and more comprehensive investigations. Currently, the center is being used as a collaborative resource for Salisbury Police, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Spencer Police Department.

Before the tour, Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes acknowledged the one-year death anniversary of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Stokes said the center was born out of the department’s work over the last five years to implement modern technology and revisit crime investigation procedures to achieve its goals for community policing and collaboration.

Lt. P. J. Smith, who operates the center, said it will allow for the dissemination of hotspot crime area information and other details to help law enforcement agencies focus resources more proactively.

Stokes said the center will also assist with the renewed partnership with the Salisbury-Rowan chapter of the North Carolina NAACP and the “Cease Fire” initiative, which aims to stop gun-related violence. The ultimate goal is to use the center as a central communications hub for all local law enforcement agencies, firefighters and emergency medical services staff. Already, information has made its way to assist with arrests in Delaware and Miami.

“Our ability to share and have a central location for that information to pass through and be sent out is extremely important for the county’s effort to reduce violent crime,” Stokes said. “We have transformed our policing into data-driven and use of technology to enhance our work and then build our partnership with other law enforcement agencies, other organizations and the public to provide the best service we can.”

Smith and Stokes said all cameras were placed with privacy in mind, and ownership includes the city and some local housing complexes. Data is stored up to 30 days.

The center was primarily funded by a U.S. Department of Justice grant and with the help of Budd, a Republican who represents North Carolina’s 13th congressional district where Rowan County is situated. Budd said the grant process was competitive, and credits local law enforcement for its “spirit of collaboration.”

In 2018, the Salisbury Police Department was designated a Public Safety Partnership location and granted no-cost training for technical assistance, Stokes said. And in late 2019, after training and reviewing the department’s practices, Salisbury Police was awarded a Strategies in Policing Innovation grant for $500,000. The grant allowed for the construction of the center, with a supplemental United Way grant and budgetary funds assisting with the expansion of its surveillance camera network.

Stokes said the center has assisted with solving a handful of crimes since its implementation. Even with far fewer cameras installed at the time, the center assisted with a homicide that occurred in May 2019 in which police charged Jeffrey Wayne Hooker Jr., with the killing of Mya Miller near the intersection at North Long Street.

Additionally, Stokes said the enhanced security will allow the department to more closely monitor public events like the annual Cheerwine Festival.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

More News

Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers crunched

High school baseball: Salisbury and South get CCC wins

Dan Nicholas welcomes new red wolf pup

New Salisbury Police crime information center uses 65 cameras to enhance policing efforts

Comments

Local

Dan Nicholas welcomes new red wolf pup

Crime

New Salisbury Police crime information center uses 65 cameras to enhance policing efforts

Local

Spencer’s Park Plaza project on schedule with major roof repair underway

News

State tax cut plan includes virus aid for businesses

High School

High school wrestling: Falcons win two outdoors

Nation/World

GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

Local

Autumn Jubilee returns for 41st year this fall, county still working out the details

College

ACC baseball: Louisville sets tournament record with seven home runs; Heels falter

Coronavirus

State’s map shows vaccinations by Census tract

Nation/World

A year later: Rallies, moments of silence for George Floyd

Nation/World

Face to face: Biden, Putin set June summit

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman charged on assault with deadly weapon, animal cruelty

News

Driver charged after two protesters hit by car in Elizabeth City

Coronavirus

Alyssa Harris promoted from interim to permanent Rowan health director

Crime

Local man arrested for shooting woman on North Ellis Street, leading car chase to Davie County

Business

Kannapolis City Council approves sale of former Intimidators Stadium site; plans continue to materialize

Business

Kannapolis council hears details of $368 million Old Beatty Ford Road development

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will offer expanded summer options

Local

Artwork for Paint the Pavement project selected; install date expected in June

Elections

U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Jackson makes stop in Salisbury during ‘100 counties in 100 days’ tour

News

House Democrats urge funding to comply with NC schools suit

Crime

Sheriff: Davidson County deputies kill man who fired at them

Crime

Man who led South Carolina officers on manhunt has criminal record in Rowan

Coronavirus

State will offer $25 card for COVID-19 vaccines in Rowan, other counties