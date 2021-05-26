Pedestrian struck by Salisbury Police officer’s car dies

SALISBURY — A man who was struck by a Salisbury Police officer’s car last week has died from injuries sustained during the accident.

Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries on Friday. The police department confirmed his death by issuing a news release following an inquiry from the Post on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on May 18 on Old Concord Road. Officer B.W. Jones was traveling eastbound in response to an attempted suicide call when he struck Miller near Gold Hill Drive, an area with few street lights.

Miller was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment while Jones was uninjured in the crash.

The Salisbury Police Department is awaiting results of the full wreck investigation from the N.C. Highway Patrol. The involved officer was taken for a drug and alcohol screening as is standard practice when an officer is involved in a crash. While N.C. Highway Patrol completed the wreck investigation for any criminal charges, the Salisbury Police Department will complete an internal review to ensure no policy violations occurred.

In-car video was active when the accident happened and captured the incident.

Officer Jones was hired in May 2018, assigned to Baker Team. The officer has no prior accidents or disciplinary issues.