Carson High School All-County Scholars

Alexander Charles Blumenthal

Parents: Jessie Blumenthal, Chris Blumenthal, stepfather Rob Brunory.

Elementary and middle schools: Overton Elementary School and Knox Middle School.

College and expected major: University of South Carolina, journalism.

Career goal: Political journalist.

Leadership positions: Student body communications officer for student council, member of Carson Theatre, advertisement editor for yearbook.

Outside of school: Member of Chartered Committee for Youth for the North Carolina Episcopal Diocese, lead actor in North Carolina Thespian All State Musical.

Defining moment: A defining moment in my life was when I first stepped on a stage in fourth grade for an audition at the Norvell Theatre. As a kid growing up with a speech impediment, the thought of getting up on a stage was unfathomable to most. But I kept working at it and finally landed a part after many failed auditions. A full-circle moment for me was when I was able to perform as Seymour in this year’s spring musical, Little Shop of Horrors, at Carson High School.

The secret to your high school success: Looking for and taking advantage of all of the opportunities around you. For example, I applied to the North Carolina School of Science and Math Online Program in my sophomore year and it has helped to develop me into the proactive learner I am today. Secondly, don’t be afraid to share your thoughts and speak up. Even when you are met with adversity and hardship, get back up and keep going. Most of all, remember to be brave, be kind, and stand up for what is right.

If I had $10 million: I would first use it to support LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations as well as community-based arts programs. Furthermore, I would use a portion of it to travel the world, starting with seeing as many Broadway shows in New York City as I could. I would also love to provide for my family so that they could have anything they’ve ever dreamed of.

Lillie Grace Wieder

Parent: Angela Wieder

Elementary and middle schools: Faith Elementary School and China Grove Middle School.

College and expected major: I plan to go to Montreat College and major in English

Career goal: I hope to work in publishing as an editor and hopefully get my own book published.

Leadership positions: I was an extremely active member in theater all four years of high school. I also was part of the marching band my freshman year and chorus my sophomore and junior years.

Outside school: I’ve helped lead worship at various churches. I also run an Instagram account where I review the books that I read.

Defining moment: A defining moment in my life was auditioning for my first show at Carson.

The secret to your high school success: Find the thing that you love to do, and give it the time it deserves. I definitely wouldn’t have had the amazing high school experience I had if it wasn’t for theater.

If I had $10 million: I would make sure my family was taken care of, donate some of the money to charity, and wait to use the rest of the money for college and adulthood.

Dalton Connolly

Parents: Angela and Vincent Connolly

Elementary and middle schools: North Rowan Elementary School and North Rowan Middle School

College and expected major: UNC-Chapel Hill with an intended major in chemistry or biology.

Career goal: My career goal currently is to get a job in the research field after graduating.

Leadership positions: Soundboard manager for shows by Carson Theatre, junior marshal and National Honor Society.

Outside of school: Volunteering at Habitat for Humanity over the summer breaks and being involved in my church’s youth group.

Defining moment: A defining moment in my life would be transferring schools between eighth and ninth grades. By switching to Carson, I was able to be involved with the school’s theater program and was able to take a lot more rigorous classes than I would have taken at my home school.

The secret to your high school success: My secret to high school success is to work ahead and not procrastinate even when you don’t feel like working. Doing so will make it so that you don’t feel overwhelmed when the due date comes for a project or classwork in general.

If I had $10 million: I would pay for my college education, my brother’s college education and I would pay off my parents’ house and other debts. I would also give money to the theatre department at Carson for all that they have done for me over the past four years.

Dylan Michael Connolly

Parents: Angela and Vincent Connolly

Elementary and middle schools: North Rowan Elementary School, North Rowan Middle School

College expected major: I plan to attend UNC in the fall. I am currently undecided on what I would like to major in, but I am considering biology and environmental science.

Career goal: Environmental engineer

Leadership positions: Lead roles in three theatre productions at Carson, Smee in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Sancho Panza in the “Quest for Don Quixote,” and Mushnik in “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Outside of school: Volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity Restore during summer break and being involved in my church’s youth group.

Defining moment: A defining moment in my life would be auditioning for my first play at Carson. Since that play, I have been a part of seven theater productions at Carson, and I have found a community of friends. The theater program has also taught me a lot about hard work, working with others and leadership.

The secret to your high school success: My secret to high school success would be to try new things and believe in yourself. Don’t be afraid to try new things even if they are out of your comfort zone, because you may find something you enjoy. And believe in yourself and what you can achieve.

If I had $10 million: I would pay for my college education, give some to my family, and give back to the community.